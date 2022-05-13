Dana Steel establishes cold rolling mill expansion project

The company has secured Dh300 million credit line from A Class Banks.

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 12:03 AM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 12:06 AM

Dana Steel, local manufacturer of galvanised steel coils, pre painted galvanised steel coils, has announced the expansion of its cold rolling mill plant.

The proposed expansion is Dana Steel’s CRM Complex’s Phase 2 of the project, while the Phase 1 of the project was commissioned in July 2021.

The Phase 2 of the project will be a further backward integration of the Dana Steel Industry CGL and CCL Line, wherein Dana Steel will be manufacturing the raw material cold rolled full hard (CRFH) helping the company to replace the imports with local ‘Dana Steel Made In UAE’ CRFH,

The company also plans to further supply HRPO (Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled), CRCA (Cold Rolled Close Annealed) to the Local and Export

markets. The raw material for import will be Hot Rolled Coils (HR) and further HRPO (Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled), (CRFH Cold Rolled Full Hard), CRCA (Cold Rolled Close Annealed) coils will be made in-house at Dana Steel Industry’s new plant.

The company has finalised a world class, state-of-the-art Hitachi Mill and has secured a one million square feet land facility in Dubai Industrial City and a Dh300 million credit line from A Class Banks.

Dana Group is now seeking strategic partners and clients to help market its products in GCC and all across the globe.

Dr Ankur Dana, CEO of Dana Steel Industry, said: “With the huge demand of steel worldwide, we are very excited to start this project at the earliest. We are very optimistic about the future of our steel industry in the Middle East.” — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com