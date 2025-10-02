Daman Markets launches 'For Those Who Want More' campaign to empower ambitious investors

A campaign rooted in ambition, built in-house, and made for the region

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Online trading provider Daman Markets is placing its identity front and centre with the launch of its brand campaign, For Those Who Want More. It asks a fundamental question that this industry often overlooks: why do people trade in the first place? No one trades just to trade. Everyone has their ‘why’ - whether it’s to build freedom, unlock opportunity, or seek new thrills.

Tapping into these motivations, the campaign positions Daman Markets as a partner that truly understands traders. It delivers a message built around empowerment, ambition and a commitment to being a platform that not only provides tools but also remains true to its customer-centric focus.

“The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing parts of the world for trading, home to people who are ambitious, driven and unique in the way they approach the markets,” said Chirine Daoud, chief marketing officer of Daman Markets. “Our position through this campaign makes it clear that trading isn’t reserved for the privileged few, but for everyone who wants more. And our role is to help them turn that ambition into reality.”

What adds further meaning to the campaign is the way it was brought to life. From strategy to storytelling, every element was developed in-house by Daman Markets’ own marketing team.

“From day one, we knew that to get this right, it had to come from within. We wanted to create something that felt true to who we are, to ensure it carried our DNA” explains Daoud. “We made a deliberate decision to keep everything in-house, because no one can understand a brand like the people who live and breathe it every single day. This campaign reflects that closeness. It is genuine, unapologetic and unmistakably us.”

The ‘For Those Who Want More’ campaign rolled out as a full 360 activation across television, digital, radio and out-of-home (OOH) platforms. Its creative centerpiece features Anas Bukhash, chosen for his strong connection and transparency with regional audiences, as well as his embodiment of modern ambition.

Joining him are well-known personalities and influencers such as Joelle Mardinian, Abdelaziz Al Fadli, James Faulkner and Sherif Fayed - all trusted, credible figures who each bring a unique perspective on what ‘more’ can mean for today’s traders.

For Daman Markets, this is not only a campaign. It is a clear expression of the brand’s role in shaping the future of trading in the region. The company has never been more prepared to tell its own story and to help others pursue theirs.

Watch the full brand film ‘For Those Who Want More’ here.

Disclaimer: Khaleej Times does not recommend any investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and you should not treat any of the website's content as such. The views expressed may not reflect the newspaper's policy. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.