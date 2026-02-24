DAMAC triumphs with triple win for HR Innovation at HR Tech Summit 2026

From rewards to recruitment and operations, the group strengthens its technology-driven HR architecture

DAMAC Group, a UAE-based global conglomerate, has been recognised with three awards at the HR Tech Summit & Awards 2026 in Dubai, underscoring its leadership in digital Human Resources (HR) transformation and technology-enhanced people practices.

The group received accolades in the following categories:

Best Digital Rewards and Recognition Platform for DAMAC Elevate

Best AI-Powered Talent Acquisition Implementation for Phenom

Best Tech Enabled HR Operations

These recognitions reflect DAMAC’s continued investment in technology-enhanced people transformation and its commitment to building a scalable, data-driven and future-ready HR ecosystem that supports both business performance and employee experience.

Strengthening a digital-first HR ecosystem

Over the past year, DAMAC has strengthened its digital infrastructure across rewards, talent acquisition and HR operations, with a clear focus on enhancing employee experience, improving process efficiency, and embedding analytics into decision-making.

The launch of DAMAC Elevate, the group’s digital rewards and recognition platform, has brought performance appreciation closer to employees, enabling more transparent, timely and inclusive recognition. At the same time, DAMAC’s implementation of AI-powered talent acquisition through Phenom has streamlined sourcing, screening and matching, strengthened candidate engagement and provided deeper visibility into talent pipelines.

In HR operations, workflow automation and tech-enabled self-service have helped reduce manual intervention, improve data accuracy and allow HR teams to focus on strategic, value-adding activities, in line with DAMAC’s people-first approach to building an HR function that truly empowers its workforce.

A system-led approach to people and performance

Commenting on the achievement, M.P John, chief human capital officer of DAMAC said: “Our focus has always been on building strong systems that enable performance and support our people. These awards reflect the discipline, collaboration and forward-thinking approach of our teams. We will continue investing in technology and talent to ensure DAMAC remains competitive and future ready.”

The HR Tech Summit brings together senior HR and business leaders from across the region to recognise organisations that are transforming the people function through technology, data and innovation.

This milestone further reinforces DAMAC’s commitment to operational excellence and continuous innovation across its people agenda, ensuring that HR remains a strategic enabler of the group’s long-term growth.