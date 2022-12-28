Damac Lagoons adds ‘Ibiza’ cluster to infuse Mediterranean flair to community

Damac Properties on Wednesday announced the launch of the ‘Ibiza’ residential cluster in its Damac Lagoons master development.

In a statement, the Dubai-based luxury property developer said the latest addition to the Mediterranean-inspired community comes after the successful launch of Portofino, Venice, Malta, Nice, Santorini, Costa Brava, Marbella, and Monte Carlo.

Damac Lagoons features elegant 4-5-bedroom villas nestled in a palatial paradise of white sandy beaches, delightful comforts, and an abundance of lively experiences. Designed with the ‘Wonders of the Mediterranean’ concept at heart, each cluster is uniquely designed to evoke the spirit of the destination it represents.

Niall McLoughlin, senior vice-president of Damac, said the launch of the ‘Ibiza’ cluster is a continuation of our desire to set new benchmarks in contemporary, communal living.

“Our goal is to create a place where relaxation, serenity, and wonder are prioritized and can blend into residents’ lives,” he said.

“We want people to feel the one-of-a-kind sensation of being in the Mediterranean, while also being able to enjoy high-end, residential living in Dubai,” added McLoughlin.

Daamc Lagoons’ ‘Ibiza’ cluster is based on the Spanish island that is world-renowned for its vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches. Ibiza’s natural scenic beauty and enchanting historical landmarks are more than enough to attract thousands of tourists every year from all over the world, especially during the summer.

The master development’s latest activity hub and residential cluster will delight and amaze families in a scenic area surrounded by pristine water lagoons and the quaint ambiance of nature.

A number of high-end amenities, including the cluster’s sunset beach and hammock chill-out spots, are guaranteed to give residents their own home away from home.

The cluster features a decadent Boho Lounge for people to immerse themselves in the place’s atmosphere. In addition, the ‘Ibiza’ cluster will host an authentic tapas lounge, offering residents and visitors an exceptional Spanish gastronomic culinary experience.

In a similar fashion to the essence of its namesake, the newest cluster within Damac Lagoons will host exciting family-friendly foam parties and music festivals to keep people in the community entertained.

Located adjacent to Daamc Hills, the Damac Lagoons community enjoys an advantageous location to various schools, malls, entertainment centres, and hospitals, all within close reach.

Within Daamc Lagoons, residents can enjoy waterside cafes, a floating cinema, lagoon-facing infinity pools, outdoor art exhibits, yoga meditation lawns, an Augmented Reality (AR) nature trail, a spa and beauty salon, and a meditation lounge. In addition, residents seeking to partake in fitness activities can enjoy the rock-climbing wall, kayaking, paddle surfing, a zipline, and several bicycle trails.

Spanning a total of 45 million square feet, Damac Lagoons is Damac’s third master community development in Dubai.

