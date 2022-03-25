Dake Rechsand to hold side event at Mena region’s first-ever climate week

Chandra Dake, CEO of Dake Rechsand.

The MENACW22 will also build on the successes and takeaways from the recently concluded COP26.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 9:25 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 9:28 PM

Dake Rechsand, the Dubai-based company specialising in sustainable solutions for water conservation and desert farming, has announced its participation in the upcoming Middle East and North Africa Climate Week (MENACW22), which is scheduled to be held between March 28-31.

Dake Rechsand has been selected to speak/exhibit on March 31, the final day of the landmark event. Hosted by the Government of the UAE, the first-ever edition of the MENACW is widely believed to be a precursor to the upcoming COP27 in Egypt and COP28 in the UAE. The MENACW22 will also build on the successes and takeaways from the recently concluded COP26.

“We are immensely proud to be part of a historic moment when the consensus for concrete climate actions is translating to in-person conclaves in the Mena region. Our side event, themed ‘Integrated Smart Management of Water with Sponge Cities’, will touch upon an urban model for water conservation, flood management, and restoration of ecological balance, founded on the 3R’s approach of reducing, reusing, and recycling,” said Chandra Dake, CEO of Dake Rechsand.

He is among the three speakers who will speak at the event. The other two speakers are Dr Yuming Su, vice-president, State Key Laboratory of Silica Sand Utilisation, Beijing, China and USA; and Li Zhang, deputy chief engineer, China Design Group Co. Ltd.; who boast commendable experience in the development and implementation of Sponge Cities.

The Sponge Cities model, first implemented as part of the Sponge City Initiative (SCI) in China, has led to visible positive impact, paving the way for similar projects in the Mena region — which faces acute water scarcity and associated social, economic, and environmental challenges. As the region rises to the challenge, with landmark events like MENACW22, Dake Rechsand aims to bring sustainable solutions like Sponge Cities to the fore.

The Sponge Cities Partnership (SCP) for Global Climate Action will be launched by High-Level Champions with the objective of strengthening collaborations between parties and non-party stakeholders (NPS), to accelerate near-term action, highlight transformational solutions, and enhance ambition across all regions in support of the Paris Agreement.

“The Sponge Cities event, along with the SCP launch, is an earnest attempt to drive sustainable water security within the larger climate action framework, by fuelling open discussions, raising awareness of plausible solutions, and bringing all stakeholders together under one roof. Dake Rechsand remains steadfast in its commitment to enable regional nations to achieve their green and sustainability goals,” added Chandra.

The Gulf Sustainability Gold Award Winner 2021 for Innovation in Sustainable Technologies, Dake Rechsand has been making waves in the Middle East with its desert farming solution, Breathable Sand, and water conservation solution, IDer, which is fundamental to Sponge Cities model.

— business@khaleejtimes.com