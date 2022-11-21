DAE completes acquisition of SKY Fund I Irish

“2022 has been excellent for us. We’ll close this year with Dh9 billion sales and our next year's target is Dh12 billion,” says PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Group
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd announced that it had completed the previously announced acquisition of SKY Fund I Irish, Ltd and its subsidiaries (SKY Fund I) on November 18, 2022.
Sky Fund I leases aircraft to 14 airline customers in 11 countries. Next-generation technology aircraft represent more than 90 per cent of the acquired portfolio.
Following the acquisition of SKY Fund I, DAE Capital’s fleet of owned, managed, committed, and mandated-to-manage aircraft will grow to nearly 500 aircraft. The owned portfolio will comprise of nearly 50 per cent of fuel-efficient, next-generation aircraft.
DAE’s chief executive officer, Firoz Tarapore, said this acquisition of mainly next-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft supports our continued growth and furthers our commitment to invest in new technology aircraft, reducing the emissions intensity of our overall fleet.
"We are delighted to welcome our new airline relationships to the business, and deepen our relationship with existing airline customers,” he said.— Wam
“2022 has been excellent for us. We’ll close this year with Dh9 billion sales and our next year's target is Dh12 billion,” says PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Group
Jouri Hills at Jumeirah Golf Estates contains 294 villas located close to two golf courses
There are many verticals such as entertainment, F&B and others that will carry the values and legacy of Expo 2020, says chief development and delivery officer, Expo City Dubai
The new container shipping service links Karachi with the region’s major ports within UAE, KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Djibouti
With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late June, Twitter’s user base is still smaller than Facebook’s nearly two billion, TikTok’s one billion plus and even Snapchat’s 363 million
Crude prices posted a second weekly decline on Friday amid fears that rising Covid-19 cases in top oil importer China may squeeze demand
The apartments and villas are expected to face shortage of at least 15 per cent residential units as developers will be able to deliver only 32,500 units compared to an estimated 38,000 planned this year
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) now sees the Brent crude oil spot price averaging $102.13 per barrel this year and $95.33 per barrel next year, according to its November short-term energy outlook