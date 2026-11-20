A nearly 24-hour outage that disrupted Microsoft Outlook, Teams and other services this month has reinforced a growing reality for businesses worldwide: as organisations become increasingly digital, cybersecurity and technology resilience are no longer optional.

The outage, which Microsoft attributed to technical issues rather than a cyberattack, exposed how heavily companies depend on digital infrastructure for daily operations. While businesses can postpone certain technology projects during periods of economic uncertainty, protecting customer data and maintaining critical systems is far harder to defer.

According to Ruben Dalfovo, Investment Strategist at Saxo Bank, the incident serves as a reminder of how quickly digital disruptions can ripple through economies.

“Microsoft's outage showed how quickly digital disruption can spread,” he said, adding that the episode underlined the growing importance of security and operational resilience across organisations.

The trend is supporting robust demand for cybersecurity products and services, particularly as artificial intelligence creates new opportunities and new risks.

“The more digital the economy becomes, the more protection it needs,” Dalfovo noted. “Cloud services, online payments and connected devices create opportunities and openings for criminals.”

AI is adding another layer of complexity. While the technology enables security providers to identify threats more quickly and automate defences, it is also giving cybercriminals more sophisticated tools to launch attacks. At the same time, organisations adopting AI must secure large volumes of sensitive business and customer data.

The growing importance of digital protection is reflected in spending forecasts. Research firm Gartner expects global information security spending to reach about $244 billion in 2026, growing roughly 12 per cent in constant currency terms. Spending on securing AI systems is forecast to rise even faster over the next few years.

Unlike many technology investments that aim to increase sales or improve productivity, cybersecurity spending is often focused on preventing losses, operational disruptions and reputational damage.

“Cybersecurity often helps companies avoid losses, disruption and reputational damage,” Dalfovo said. “That purpose can make demand more resilient.”

Recent earnings from cybersecurity firms also point to sustained demand. Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks reported quarterly revenue of $3.44 billion, up 39 per cent year-on-year, while annual recurring revenue from next-generation security services rose 66 per cent to $9.73 billion. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Industry analysts say one of the biggest shifts in the market is the move towards integrated security platforms. Large enterprises are increasingly consolidating multiple security tools under a smaller number of providers, seeking greater efficiency and lower complexity.

According to Dalfovo, this trend can help security firms deepen customer relationships and generate more recurring revenue. However, he cautioned that investors should not view cybersecurity stocks as risk-free.

“Cybersecurity may offer resilient growth, but that does not make its shares defensive investments,” he said.

He also warned that strong demand does not guarantee shareholder returns, particularly in a sector where valuations can become stretched and competition remains intense. Major technology firms, including Microsoft, continue to expand security offerings, increasing pressure on specialist providers.

“Protection is increasingly essential,” Dalfovo said. “Paying any price for the companies selling it remains optional.”