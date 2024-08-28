CX Evolve 2024: Revolutionising Customer Experience with Innovation and Insight

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:01 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:20 PM

The fourth edition of the CX Evolve Summit, presented by Khaleej Times is set to make waves in Dubai on August 29. This pivotal event, featuring leading sponsors such as frog, part of Capgemini Invent as headline sponsor, Freshworks as strategic sponsor, Xebo.ai and QuestionPro as gold sponsors, and Zoho as CX Partner, promises a deep dive into the latest trends and strategies for enhancing customer experience (CX) in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Driving Innovation in CX

CX Evolve 2024 is poised to be a landmark event for industry professionals eager to explore the transformative potential of customer-centric innovation. The summit will commence with an enlightening keynote titled "The CX Decade: Trends and Future Outlook," delivered by Gagandeep Gadri, managing director of frog, part of Capgemini Invent. Gadri will delve into how empathy-driven experiences and data-driven personalisation are reshaping the CX landscape in the UAE and beyond.

Attendees will gain insights into the transformative potential of these approaches and how they can be leveraged to stay ahead in a competitive market.

In discussing the growing excitement for CX Evolve 2024 with Khaleej Times, Gagandeep Gadri highlights how the Middle East's leadership in digital and sustainable transformation offers a unique opportunity to blend innovation, data, and human-centric design. This combination promises to redefine customer experiences and drive impactful advancements at the event.

"We are now in the eco-digital era, a dual transition to a more sustainable and digital world where organisations must deliver economic, environmental and social value — leveraging experience, data and the latest technology."

He further adds: "The Middle East is leading the charge in driving rapid advancements in digitalisation and championing sustainability. Consumer mindsets are changing, pushing brands to craft exceptional and personalised customer experiences that deliver purposeful impact.

We have a unique opportunity to fuse innovation and strategy with data, technology, and human-centric design to reinvent experiences and delight customers whilst building a regenerative future. I look forward to exploring these trends with industry leaders at CX Evolve in Dubai this week.”

Following the keynote, the summit will explore the role of public-private partnerships in enhancing customer experiences and advancing digital transformation. Discussions will centre around the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on personalisation strategies, as well as cross-industry best practices for elevating customer engagement. These conversations will provide valuable perspectives on how collaboration between different sectors can lead to more innovative and effective CX solutions.

Harnessing technology and human touch

A key theme of CX Evolve 2024 is the integration of technology with the human touch to deliver exceptional customer experiences. One of the sessions will focus on how technology can be harnessed to enhance CX, while another panel discussion will address the balance between analytics and empathy. This segment will cover leadership styles within the CX spectrum and the crucial role of blending technological advancements with human elements to create meaningful customer interactions.

A highlight of the event will be a panel discussion on “Delivering Seamless Customer Journeys Across Industries.” This session will examine how various industries are bridging the gap between technology and human touch to transform last-mile delivery and ensure seamless customer journeys. Attendees will explore strategies for integrating technology with personalized service to enhance overall customer satisfaction. Navigating the challenges of a VUCA world As the summit progresses, a focus will shift to the challenges of maintaining customer loyalty in a VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) world. This discussion will explore how continuous personalisation, integrity, and the balance between automation and human interaction are critical for sustaining customer loyalty amidst an unpredictable business environment. Workshops and networking opportunities CX Evolve 2024 will also feature practical workshops aimed at building influential CX strategies and mastering the art of storytelling. These workshops will offer hands-on experience in crafting compelling narratives to influence business leaders and maximize impact. Join the revolution With its rich agenda, CX Evolve 2024 aims to equip professionals with the tools, insights, and inspiration needed to elevate customer experiences to new heights. For more information about the summit, and registration, and to take the first step towards mastering exceptional CX, visit https://khaleejtimesevents.com/cx-evolve or contact at events@khaleejtimes.com.

As the UAE continues to emerge as a global hub for innovation and excellence, CX Evolve 2024 is set to be a cornerstone event in driving the future of customer experience. Don’t miss out — mark your calendars for the Saudi edition of CX Evolve on January 21, 2025, in Riyadh.