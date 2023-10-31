UAE

Indian rupee inches up against UAE dirham in early trade

Support from positive domestic equities was negated by elevated crude oil prices and a strong American currency overseas

Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

By PTI

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM

The rupee inched up 1 paisa against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by elevated crude oil prices and a strong American currency overseas.

Forex traders said the dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand. However, a positive trend in domestic equities supported the rupee at lower levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee was trading in a narrow range. The Indian currency opened at 83.26 against the dollar (23.12 against the UAE dirham). It rose slightly to 83.25 against the greenback in initial trade, up 1 paisa from its previous close.

