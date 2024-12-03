Indian rupee declines to all-time low, in currency's biggest percentage fall in months

The Indian rupee declined to a lifetime low on Tuesday, pressured by the US dollar's rally against its major peers and on concerns over the Asian country's slowing growth rate.

The rupee dipped to a record low of 23.0905 against the UAE dirham (84.7425 against the dollar), inching past its previous all-time low of 23.0803 against the UAE dirham (84.7050 against the US dollar) hit on Monday. Its Asian peers were mostly weaker, with the offshore Chinese yuan dropping to its lowest in a year, while the dollar index rose to 106.50 on back of weakness in the euro.

The decline in the rupee from 84.50 to the current level "has been without much resistance, relatively speaking", a currency trader at a bank said.

"The price action suggests that either the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) intervention has been comparatively mild or that the underlying dollar demand is too much. Either way, it is a worrying sign (for the rupee)," the trader said.

The rupee declined by 0.25 per cent on Monday in the wake of India's disappointing GDP data. This is the currency's biggest percentage fall in six months.

The extent of the rupee's decline, while broadly in line with Asian peers, was a surprise for bankers and corporates considering that the RBI over the last several months has been persistently intervening to hold up the currency at key levels.