Curating time with Hublot

Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big

When you have created the most resistant materials, set up the craziest of partnerships and developed extraordinary complications, the answer is often very simple in the shape. Hublot currently masters three: a round watch, a barrel-shaped watch, and the MPs, those 'master pieces' that have broken free from all conventions.

Today, a fourth shape has been created: the square.

Its geometry bewitched Hublot because of the challenges it sets. First, is the movement. Since every calibre has the wheel as its basic component, it, therefore, needs a round movement.

"The square watch is a very specific object that most watchmakers dare not tackle. This is a divisive, disruptive, and unconventional shape that no one has known how to rework for decades: it was just waiting for us. Hublot decided to get to grips with the shape to explore its power and create a unique timepiece. Like any Hublot, the Square Bang Unico has no equivalent," said Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot.

If you are to place a round movement harmoniously in a square case, this requires a very specific style. This is why most watchmakers hide their movement, to give the illusion of using a shaped movement or because they have failed to find a consistent aesthetic style.

Hublot decided to take a radically different direction: the watchmaker hides nothing of its own, in-house Unico movement, the pride of the Nyon watchmakers and the beating heart of most of its designs for over 10 years.

The chronograph has a column wheel visible at 6 o'clock, while its bicompax display dispenses with a dial to reveal its secret inner workings.

The second challenge was the modular construction of the case, designed in line with the DNA of the brand, with a central housing dressed with an upper and lower plate to enable a myriad of combinations and transformations.

The second challenge was the modular construction of the case, designed in line with the DNA of the brand, with a central housing dressed with an upper and lower plate to enable a myriad of combinations and transformations.

The second challenge was the modular construction of the case, designed in line with the DNA of the brand, with a central housing dressed with an upper and lower plate to enable a myriad of combinations and transformations.

Whether it is the case, bezel, push-pieces, strap, plate or hour markers: black is present on all the surfaces while polished or satin-finishes alternate to reveal subtle shades, which are for the owner's eyes only. Ceramic and titanium meet, harmonise and merge.

A rare design for collectors who prefer to take the path less travelled. Exclusive Hublot Boutiques at the Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi are selling the new model.

