Cuemath offers free curriculum for a year

Cuemath, a global online math learning platform backed by Google, will offer free curriculum to all users —for a full year — to help solve three of the world’s biggest challenges.

Manan Khurma, founder and ceo of Cuemath, said:“The world finds itself facing a code red for children’s education. From the hundreds of billions of dollars required to help children catch up on lost learnings, to the mass unemployment of tomorrow if math skills are not taught, to the gaping inequality gaps that could cause economic and social breakdown – it is time to stand up and be counted. History will judge us if we do not do our bit.”

With immediate effect, Cuemath will make two of its three curriculum levels (Basic and Premium) effectively free, across the world. For every Basic level user who joins Cuemath for free, and invites two new users to also join the Basic level for free – that original user will qualify for Premium access.

Chengpeng Mou, Investor at CapitalG and a Board Member of Cuemath, said: “CapitalG has been proud to back Cuemath, a leading provider of online math and coding enrichment programs, since our initial investment in 2016. We believe that this initiative to open source much of their world-class curriculum for a year will benefit students around the world at a time of acute need, and is highly aligned with Cuemath’s core mission to change the world.”

Created by experts from Cambridge University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Cuemath’s comprehensive math curriculum covers grades K-10, is certified by STEM.org and is one of only 30 EdTech companies in the world to secure a partnership with Google for Education. It is also aligned with 50+ global curricula including Common Core, and Cambridge International Standards.

