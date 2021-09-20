Cuemath offers free curriculum for a year
Cuemath will make two of its three curriculum levels (Basic and Premium) effectively free, across the world.
Cuemath, a global online math learning platform backed by Google, will offer free curriculum to all users —for a full year — to help solve three of the world’s biggest challenges.
Manan Khurma, founder and ceo of Cuemath, said:“The world finds itself facing a code red for children’s education. From the hundreds of billions of dollars required to help children catch up on lost learnings, to the mass unemployment of tomorrow if math skills are not taught, to the gaping inequality gaps that could cause economic and social breakdown – it is time to stand up and be counted. History will judge us if we do not do our bit.”
With immediate effect, Cuemath will make two of its three curriculum levels (Basic and Premium) effectively free, across the world. For every Basic level user who joins Cuemath for free, and invites two new users to also join the Basic level for free – that original user will qualify for Premium access.
Chengpeng Mou, Investor at CapitalG and a Board Member of Cuemath, said: “CapitalG has been proud to back Cuemath, a leading provider of online math and coding enrichment programs, since our initial investment in 2016. We believe that this initiative to open source much of their world-class curriculum for a year will benefit students around the world at a time of acute need, and is highly aligned with Cuemath’s core mission to change the world.”
Created by experts from Cambridge University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Cuemath’s comprehensive math curriculum covers grades K-10, is certified by STEM.org and is one of only 30 EdTech companies in the world to secure a partnership with Google for Education. It is also aligned with 50+ global curricula including Common Core, and Cambridge International Standards.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Jaipur-Dubai flights to resume soon
Travel was disrupted after coronavirus testing at the Rajasthan... READ MORE
-
Auto
New Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport model unveiled...
Host of new technologies enhance both off-road handling and on-road... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai sees off-plan sales boom ahead of Expo 2020
Compared to July 2021, the total value for off-plan is up 44 per cent ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Emirates ramps up US flights from October to meet ...
By early December, Emirates will have restored more than 90 per cent... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Leave 3-week gap between flu shot and Covid...
Free influenza vaccines will be provided to high risk individuals READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi roads to get over 700 new high-tech...
Part of the new tech that will be rolled out is a multi-target... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Top 5 holiday destinations for...
86% residents plan international vacations as Covid curbs ease, a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 313 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 277,935 additional tests READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
21 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies