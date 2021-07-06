CSGEF to focus on global economic trends

Centre to offer a unique perspective on socio-economic and systemic forces sustaining global economy’s future.

Dubai’s knowledge and research sector has received a significant boost with the launch of a new think tank devoted to studying economic, socio-economic, geo-economics, and systemic forces that exert influence on the future of the global economy. The Centre for the Study of Global Economic Future (CSGEF), which launched its website recently, will engage with top researchers worldwide in its quest to become a knowledge reference for policymakers, research institutions, and the private sector.

CSGES will shed light on the forces that would shape the global economic future by considering its main elements: labour, capital, ideation and technology, and other non-economic factors that economic equations often fail to measure. Seeking to build a global platform to network and collaborate with thought leaders, CSGEF aims to enhance awareness about the drivers of the global economic future and a resilient international monetary system.

With 11 research programmes focused on trends most relevant to the global economic order, CSGEF intends to focus on three main generic activities – facilitating informed global dialogues, promoting new and innovative policy ideas, and conducting research and independent analysis. It will also provide consultancy services alongside its wide array of research activities.

“I feel honoured and privileged to introduce a self-governed independent body devoted to strategic, economic, and socio-economic development,” said Mahmood Sharif Mahmood, Managing Director, Centre for the Study of Global Economic Future (CSGEF).

Sharif said that geo-economic developments naturally lead to the advancement of knowledge, which is an opportunity worth exploring for the research and knowledge industry. “The decades ahead of us promise enormous potential. We have a unique opportunity to capitalise on this by introducing focused research and independent analyses, facilitating informed debate, and providing new and innovative policy ideas,” he said.

The CSGEF website (https://www.csgef.org/) is up and running with valuable research produced by experts such as Professor Joseph S. Nye, Jr., a Contributing Researcher writing on the Future of Economic Powers & Geoeconomics Program (EP&G). Nye’s write-up, The Logic of US-China Competition, has already been posted on the website.

Part of the inaugural edition is Prof. Yana Leksyutina’s piece – The Trajectory of China’s Geo-Economic Puzzle in Eastern Europe – in which she discusses China’s growing economic footprint in Central and Eastern Europe. “The European Union bureaucracy and Western European countries, which see China as an actor eroding European solidarity and spreading illiberal practices, have been the major drivers for such discussions. However, a data and trends analysis suggest that such fears concerning Eastern Europe are exaggerated,” Prof. Leksyutina writes.

Robert Skidelsky write-up on The Gaps in Bidenomics and Willem H. Buiter’s Is Bitcoin Good for Business? have also been published by the CSGEF.

CSGEF Research & Publishing Team is also welcoming research papers within its areas of interest. As part of its consultancy services, the CSGEF will provide policy planning analysis and planning, scenario planning, research and analysis, concept development, and project work and services. “The future is challenging, and we aim to make it easier for our clients to navigate it better. We invite you to partner with us,” said Sharif. — business@khaaleejtimes.com