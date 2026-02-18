Why investors in UAE are selling cryptocurrencies to buy gold, silver

Investors in the UAE and across the region are increasingly shifting funds from cryptocurrencies into safe-haven assets such as gold and silver, citing extreme volatility and the recent sharp decline in digital currencies, analysts say.

“Yes, investors are moving from crypto to gold and silver. Cryptocurrencies were highly appealing recently, and retail investors in particular tend to follow the hype. Many who believed Bitcoin would continue its upward trajectory have now exited their positions and turned to commodities, hoping to offset their crypto losses,” Wael Makarem, lead financial markets strategist at Exness, told Khaleej Times in an interview.