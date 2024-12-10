UAE’s first stablecoin receives final CBUAE licence to launch

AE Coin has secured the final Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) licence to launch, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital finance.

Developed under the CBUAE’s digital payment token services framework and aligned with the UAE government’s forward-looking vision, AE Coin is expected to revolutionise the financial services landscape, promising an instant, secure, stable, innovative, low-cost, and efficient payment experience that will reshape the future of the digital economy.

The vision for stablecoin utilisation extends far beyond traditional financial transactions, aiming to create a seamless, and inclusive financial ecosystem. AE Coin represents the bridge between conventional fiat currencies and the decentralised digital economy, enabling secure, instantaneous, and cost-effective transfers. By leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins offer unprecedented transparency and efficiency while maintaining the reliability of fiat-backed stability, where one AE Coin is equivalent to one UAE Dirham. This transformative vision includes empowering individuals and businesses to access modern financial tools, fostering financial inclusion, and supporting innovation in industries such as e-commerce, remittances, and decentralized finance (DeFi). AE Coin is poised to lead this evolution, establishing itself as a cornerstone of the UAE’s forward-looking digital economy strategy. Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AE Coin, remarked: “AE Coin harnesses the speed and efficiency of blockchain technology, offering instant, secure, and cost-effective transactions. It simplifies transfers, making them faster and more seamless. In a rapidly evolving digital world, AE Coin sets a new standard for trust, security, and innovation in digital currency.”

AE Coin’s strategic roadmap emphasizes building partnerships with leading financial institutions, payment gateways, and technology providers to drive widespread adoption. Future initiatives include integration with decentralized applications (dApps), listings on major exchanges, and continuous technological innovation to remain at the forefront of the digital finance revolution.