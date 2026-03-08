UAE’s crypto adoption surges as banks shift from pilots to production
One of the strongest signals of this acceleration came in mid‑February, when regulators approved the AED‑backed DDSC stablecoin, marking a major turning point in the UAE’s digital‑asset strategy
- PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Mar 2026, 5:26 PM
The UAE’s digital‑asset landscape is entering a decisive new phase, with banks and financial institutions rapidly progressing from blockchain experimentation to real‑world deployment.
According to Stephen Richardson, chief strategy officer and head of banking at Fireblocks, the country’s early regulatory clarity has propelled it into a global leadership position on tokenisation and on‑chain financial services.