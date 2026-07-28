Now, pay for your Emirates flight with crypto, here's how

Emirates Airlines announced on Tuesday that customers will be able to pay with cryptocurrencies on its website and app platforms. The Dubai-based airlines partnered with Crypto.com, a licensed crypto exchange company, and will give users the chance to book Emirates flights with their digital crypto payments.

Customers with a Crypto.com account booking on emirates.com and the Emirates App can select Crypto.com Pay at checkout, with transactions processed securely and in compliance with UAE regulatory standards. The option is available to eligible UAE residents for bookings priced and settled in Emirati Dirhams.

Crypto.com is a Singaporean company which became the first Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) to be granted a Stored Value Facilities (SVF) licence by the Central Bank of the UAE.

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How does it work?

When customers reach the payment step of their booking, Crypto.com Pay appears as a payment option at checkout on emirates.com and the Emirates App:

On mobile: Customers booking through the Emirates App are directed to the Crypto.com app to complete the payment from their wallet, before being redirected back to the Emirates App to receive their booking confirmation and e-ticket.

On desktop: Customers booking on emirates.com should select Crypto.com Pay™ at the payment step, then scan the QR code displayed on the booking page and approve the payment in their Crypto.com app. Once the payment is approved, the booking confirmation and e-ticket are issued on their screen.

This comes as the UAE begins widely adopting crypto payments for different goods and services. The Crypto.com launch supports the Dubai Cashless Strategy under the D33 Economic Agenda, which aims to make 90 per cent of all financial transactions across government and private sectors digital by the end of 2026. It builds on Emirates' partnership signed with Dubai Finance last year to advance digital payments and follows Crypto.com's partnership with Dubai Finance to accept digital payments for government services.