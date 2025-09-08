UAE emerges as global crypto powerhouse amid regulatory clarity and institutional surge

The UAE has rapidly transformed into one of the world’s most dynamic cryptocurrency hubs, attracting global players with its progressive regulations, tax-free incentives, and institutional-grade infrastructure. With $34 billion in crypto inflows between July 2023 and June 2024 — a 42% year-on-year surge — the UAE now leads the Middle East’s digital asset economy and ranks among the top 40 globally.

The UAE’s success is no accident. “Dubai’s VARA and Abu Dhabi’s ADGM offer purpose-built frameworks that give firms confidence,” said Amir Tabch, CEO of OFZA Crypto Exchange. “Initiatives like DMCC’s Crypto Centre and RAK Digital Assets Oasis provide ecosystems where innovation can thrive.”

Andrew Forson, President of DeFi Technologies, echoed this sentiment: “The UAE has created an environment that makes it clear there is freedom to innovate. This is exceedingly important when dealing with frontier technologies.”

Both leaders emphasised the role of the UAE’s zero tax policy on crypto gains, the Golden Visa programme, and the country’s lifestyle and connectivity in attracting talent and capital.

GENIUS Act: A global catalyst

The recent passage of the US GENIUS Act, which mandates full reserve backing and federal oversight of stablecoins, is expected to reshape global crypto flows. “It ends the ‘wild west’ era and ushers in institutional trust,” said Tabch. “This clarity will unlock trillions in liquidity and cement the digital dollar’s dominance.”

Forson added, “The GENIUS Act sends a strong signal to the rest of the world that it is not only safe to innovate—it is encouraged. Regulatory clarity provides a level playing field for developers and opens access to the deepest capital markets.”

Institutional momentum and youth adoption

The UAE’s crypto ecosystem now supports over 500,000 daily traders, with 93% of volume driven by institutional-grade transactions. Sovereign funds, banks, and family offices are increasingly active, and the country’s youth are leading the charge: 74% of adults aged 25–34 show active interest in crypto, with 21% planning to trade within the next year.

Social media platforms like TikTok and WhatsApp are fuelling discovery, though concerns over misinformation have prompted educational initiatives across universities and industry bodies.

Valour’s entry signals institutional maturity

Forson highlighted the strategic expansion of Valour, DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary, into the UAE. “The listing of Valour ETPs within UAE regulated exchanges will encourage institutional investment in digital assets,” he said. Valour has already launched a trading desk in the UAE and plans to roll out 15 new ETPs in 2024, followed by 30 more in 2025, capitalizing on the region’s appetite for regulated instruments.

Outlook: Crypto as a pillar of the UAE economy

Both Tabch and Forson agree that the UAE is on a steep upward curve. “In five years, crypto and blockchain could easily become the UAE’s second-largest economic pillar after oil,” Tabch predicted. Forson added, “If projects are permitted to innovate quickly and capital market rails remain committed to regulated instruments, the UAE will experience robust, sustained growth for years to come.”

With tokenised real estate, green mining initiatives, and plans for a dirham-backed stablecoin underway, the UAE is not just participating in the global crypto race — it’s setting the pace.