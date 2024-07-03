UAE crypto market poised for surge

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:32 PM

Despite the global market’s fluctuating nature, revenue in the UAE’s crypto sector is expected to grow by 7.89 per cent annually to reach $395.8 million by 2028, up from $292.1 million this year, a study showed on Wednesday.

With a 10 per cent rate in the Middle East, crypto adoption is low but recent data indicates this trend won’t persist; according to Bitget Research , the average daily number of crypto traders in the region exceeded 500,000 in February, reflecting a 51 per cent YoY (Year-over-Year) growth from 2023. During this period, the UAE has elevated regional growth by leading crypto adoption per capita with a 68 per cent YoY rise in daily traders.

“Since its inception over 50 years ago, the UAE’s aim to diversify away from oil has been clearly outlined - and for decades, this governmental-led effort has been reinforced by various mandates, across several industries. Crypto has increasingly become a part of this journey, with the UAE recognizing the enormous potential that it holds not only regionally but also globally. By initiating strategies to integrate crypto as a mainstay within its borders, the country is ushering in a new era to become a leading crypto hub worldwide,” said Walid BenOthman, managing director of Bitpanda.

Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is one of Europe's leading crypto brokers. With a selection of over 2,800 digital assets, including more than 400 crypto assets and numerous stocks, ETFs, precious metals and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe.