UAE crypto platform BitOasis enters fresh growth phase with new CEO

BitOasis has appointed Jonathan Rigg as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding co-founder Ola Doudin as the UAE-founded digital asset platform looks to expand its regulated business across the Middle East and North Africa.

Doudin co-founded BitOasis in 2016 and led its development into one of the region's established cryptocurrency platforms. The company has served more than one million customers across the region.

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BitOasis has recorded approximately $8.5 billion in spot trading volume, with customers ranging from retail investors to family offices and institutions across the UAE, Bahrain and the wider market.

The leadership change comes two years after India's CoinDCX acquired BitOasis in 2024.

Former HSBC, Deutsche Bank executive takes over

Rigg brings experience across banking, digital assets and fintech, including businesses involved in crypto infrastructure, over-the-counter trading, stablecoin payments and Banking as a Service.

He previously worked at HSBC and Deutsche Bank, primarily in prime brokerage and capital advisory.

Most recently, Rigg spent three years as Vice President, Commercial at Fuze Finance, where he was part of the founding team and helped grow the business from its early stages.

Rigg said his focus will be on strengthening BitOasis' products, expanding its capabilities and maintaining trust and safety as the platform grows.

“Trust and safety will continue to remain a central lever in everything we do, ensuring customers can engage with confidence as the platform grows,” he said.

BitOasis expands regulated footprint

BitOasis has also been expanding beyond the UAE.

The company launched BitOasis Bahrain in May 2025 after receiving a broker dealer licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain, extending its regulated presence in the region.

Its Otc desk now serves institutional clients, while the company has also secured regulatory approval for derivatives products that are moving towards market launch.

Doudin said Rigg's experience and leadership made him the right person to take over as BitOasis enters its next phase.

She said the company had helped build the foundations of the region's digital asset industry while reaching regulatory milestones and serving more than one million customers.