  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 05:21 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.2°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Stablecoins could siphon off euro zone bank deposits, ECB warns

Stablecoins, digital assets that are designed to maintain a stable value, have been growing in popularity and their market value now exceeds $280 billion

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 4:33 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Police warn residents after rise in fraud 'investment opportunities'

Dubai Police warn residents after rise in fraud 'investment opportunities'

Video: Witnesses share final moments of Dubai Airshow jet crash to 'aid investigation'

Video: Witnesses share final moments of Dubai Airshow jet crash to 'aid investigation'

Dubai sees sharper drop in available homes under Dh1 million in 2025 as demand surges

Dubai sees sharper drop in available homes under Dh1 million in 2025 as demand surges

Stablecoins could draw valuable retail deposits away from euro zone banks and any run on a coin could have widespread stability implications for the global financial system, the European Central Bank warned on Monday.

Stablecoins, digital assets designed to maintain a stable value, have been growing in popularity and their market value now exceeds $280 billion, a relatively small figure but still notable because issuers have been among the largest buyers of U.S. Treasuries.

Recommended For You

Farhan dazzles as Pakistan outplay Sri Lanka in tri-series

Farhan dazzles as Pakistan outplay Sri Lanka in tri-series

Release of Mammootty's latest, 'Kalamkaval', postponed

Release of Mammootty's latest, 'Kalamkaval', postponed

The story behind the mural that links Al Quoz's creative, industrial identities

The story behind the mural that links Al Quoz's creative, industrial identities

Dubai’s Secure.com secures $4.5m to launch AI agents amid soaring cyber threats

Dubai’s Secure.com secures $4.5m to launch AI agents amid soaring cyber threats

Dharmendra dies: Celebrities offer tribute to their beloved icon

Dharmendra dies: Celebrities offer tribute to their beloved icon

 

They are intended as a store of value and to provide cross-border payments, but their real use is in buying crypto assets, the ECB argued in a Financial Stability Review article, adding that about 80% of all trades currently executed globally on centralised crypto trading platforms involve stablecoins.

"Significant growth in stablecoins could cause retail deposit outflows, diminishing an important source of funding for banks and leaving them with more volatile funding overall," the ECB said.

But the main risk is posed by a possible investor run since the two largest stablecoins rank among the largest holders of U.S. Treasury bills and have asset reserves that are comparable to the top 20 largest money market funds.

"A run on these stablecoins could trigger a fire sale of their reserve assets, which could affect the functioning of U.S. Treasury markets," the ECB added.

Such runs could also impact the euro zone if a European Union entity and a third-country entity jointly issue a fungible stablecoin, since EU regulations are tighter and investors are more likely to pick it for redemption.

"This could leave EU issuers with insufficient reserve assets under the supervision of EU authorities to fulfil the combined redemption requests made by EU and non-EU token holders, amplifying run risks in the EU," the ECB added.