E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

SEC approves BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF options listing

Move represents another positive step for cryptocurrency

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 3:47 PM

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved listing and trading of options for asset manager BlackRock's spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund on the Nasdaq.

Options trading for BlackRock's fund iShares Bitcoin Trust has been approved with ticker symbol "IBIT", the regulator said in a notice on Friday.


The index options - listed derivatives offering a quick and inexpensive way to amplify exposure to bitcoin - on a bitcoin index would give institutional investors and traders an alternative way to hedge their exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency.

The approval for listing and trading options tied to a bitcoin ETF represents another positive step for cryptocurrency, once considered a nascent asset class.

Cryptocurrency has moved closer to mainstream acceptance since the launch of bitcoin ETFs earlier in the year.

Options give holders the right to buy or sell an asset, such as a stock or exchange-traded product, at a pre-determined price by a set date.

Exchanges began applying for the spot bitcoin ETF options as soon as it was clear the SEC would approve the underlying ETFs in January.

The SEC oversees technical rule changes that exchanges must make to list options. The regulator also said that its existing surveillance procedures will apply to IBIT options.


More news from Business