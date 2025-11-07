Here's why women are increasingly investing in cryptocurrency

Taking over this previously male-dominated field, women are making the space more accessible and emotionally intelligent
Over the weekend, I went to a women-led crypto workshop in Dubai. It was a small, supportive group. The energy was calm and collected — so different from what I’ve experienced before. But the moment I knew I was in a whole new world was when I put my purse on the floor. The instructor came over and said: “Don’t do that. It’s bad energy.”
I thought, Ohhhh. Now this is different.
That purse comment might sound small, but to me, it symbolised a much bigger shift.
For most of my crypto journey, the people I’ve leaned on, followed, learned from have all been men. There was the helicopter engineer I met at a brunch in 2018 who was a big investor; I am pretty sure I irritated him with all my questions. Then a few years later, I interviewed someone launching NFTs — I was rapid-fire with him too. Then there were all influencers I followed on TikTok, trying to figure out who was genuine and who was just hyping. In early 2023 I took two intro-to-crypto courses and joined two communities: both dudes. The Telegram group I’m in now is run by a US crypto influencer and filled with mostly dudes. The videos I like to watch and learn from: Michael Saylor, Mark Moss, Raoul Pal – you get my drift. It’s very testosterone heavy. And a lot of the time, I do feel they are talking to men too.
In my real life, until very recently, there were zero women to talk about this stuff with.
That started to change in September, when I came across a US-based engineer and founder of a crypto community that includes several hundred women around the world. I really liked her energy, and after some research, decided to join her community for a year. It was just something I needed to continue in the space.
I’m taking her crypto 101 courses now because I don’t know what I don’t know – something men in the crypto space tend to have a hard time admitting. She talks about money, investing and the future of tokenisation and the blockchain in a way that includes feelings — not just charts and hype. She filled in so many of the knowledge gaps I still had, and the way she delivered the information was calm, non-threatening and clear. It’s not about hype or pumping a coin. It’s about understanding the mechanics, trusting your gut, and being honest with ourselves.
During our one-on-one call (which was supposed to be 15 minutes and ended up lasting an hour), we talked about the tech, sure – but also fear, intuition, and how to stay grounded in a volatile market.
When I confessed how hard it has been for me to move funds off exchanges into cold wallets – something I have never heard a man admit – she said: ‘you are not alone – this is so common among the women in our group’. She got it.
This week, when everything was tanking in crypto again after yet another trade-related uncertainty, one of the few women in my Telegram group — around my age — just quietly said, “I don’t know what to do anymore.” Just honesty. It was so refreshing.
Crypto can feel like a minefield, especially when you’re new. And it’s easy to feel stupid or intimidated — especially if you don’t already speak the language. It’s not been easy for women in this bro space – it’s never been easy for women breaking ground in new playing fields like that. But they are doing important work: making this space more accessible and emotionally intelligent.
Connecting with women after all this time has left me with more conviction than I’ve ever felt. I came home knowing, I’m really onto something here.
Because here’s the thing – women are incredible investors. Strategists. Business people. We are smart and intuitive and capable of deep, strategic thinking. And yet, as a part of Generation X, I grew up in a soup of messages that said otherwise.
I remember headlines genuinely asking, “Are women funny?” Male entertainment reporters asking actresses in their 30s how they felt about the lack of roles they were facing in Hollywood once they turned 40. A genuine belief that a woman would never be president of the United States because of ‘hormones’. And I remember reading, over and over again, that women aren’t good with money. It was as I shook off all this conditioning later in life that I came across bitcoin and crypto.
I think that’s why I can’t really separate coming into my own from this space. And why I am drawn to be around other women who are coming into theirs.
I’ve learned so much from men in crypto – and I plan to continue. It feels like I’ve gone up a level though, since I’ve added women to my life..
We need more women launching projects, joining conversations, asking questions, talking about feelings and saying things like “I don’t know – yet”. We need people who understand both the power of blockchain and the human beings behind it. In just a few years, we’ll be able to invest in nearly anything through a token on the blockchain.
We need all sorts of people to help guide the world through that— including those who care about where you put your purse.