Laser Digital becomes first to receive Vara approval for fund tokenisation 

Laser Digital, the digital assets arm of Nomura Group, has received in-principle approval from Dubai’s virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara) to tokenise its global flagship Laser Carry Fund (LCF), under the regulator’s pilot ARVA Framework.

Set to be the first institutional-grade RWA tokenised product offering under Vara, each Tokenised LCF (TLCF), token offered to professional & institutional investors will offer exposure to tokenised units of the Laser Digital Carry Fund SP — a Cayman Segregated Portfolio.

The Token will be available on one or more public blockchains through KAIO, while Komainu will act as the Vara-licensed custodian for the tokenised fund units.

The token comes with the added advantage of being tradable on the secondary market and on select Vara-licensed exchanges, marking a significant milestone in the region’s digital asset landscape.

Jez Mohideen, Co-founder and CEO of Laser Digital, stated, “The in-principle approval to launch the first Dubai-native RWA asset management token is a key step in responsibly delivering institutional-grade and composable RWA products to investors. We’re pleased to launch this product under Vara, building upon our shared commitment to higher governance and robust investor policies in active on-chain asset management.”

The LCF Token will be issued exclusively to professional and institutional investors who meet Vara’s eligibility criteria. The Token can be subscribed to and redeemed during pre-set windows, with pricing linked to LCF’s net asset value. Secondary trading will be enabled on selected exchanges and trading venues, subject to necessary compliance controls. LCF Token is the first of a series of RWA asset management tokens built on Vara ARVA Framework, with further upcoming plans to expand the offering to other institutional asset management products.