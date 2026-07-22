Jennifer Garner returns as Jenna Rink as '13 Going on 30' reboot starts filming

Jennifer Garner is officially back as Jenna Rink.

More than 20 years after starring in the beloved romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, Garner has been spotted filming scenes for Netflix's upcoming reboot alongside original co-star Judy Greer, delighting fans of the 2004 classic. According to Variety, the pair were seen on set in Santa Monica with the film's new lead, Emily Bader.

Garner famously played Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who wakes up as her 30-year-old self after making a birthday wish, while Greer portrayed Lucy Wyman, Jenna's childhood friend turned workplace rival.

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Netflix announced earlier this year that the reboot would star Emily Bader and Logan Lerman in the lead roles, although the studio has yet to reveal whether they are playing reimagined versions of Jenna and Matt or entirely new characters.

Garner is also serving as an executive producer on the project, directed by Brett Haley from a screenplay by Hannah Marks, with revisions by Flora Greeson.

The latest set photos suggest Garner's involvement goes beyond the brief cameo she previously joked about.

Earlier this month, the actress told Variety she planned to visit the production and see if she could "bump around" into a scene. Instead, she was photographed filming alongside Greer and Bader, hinting at a more substantial appearance.

The original 13 Going on 30 became a cult favourite thanks to its heartfelt coming-of-age story, memorable "Thriller" dance sequence and Garner's performance as the suddenly grown-up teenager navigating adulthood. The film also starred Mark Ruffalo, Andy Serkis and Christa B. Allen.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the reboot, but anticipation has been building since the streaming giant confirmed the project in March. Alongside Bader and Lerman, the cast includes Jessica Alba, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows and Dan Bucatinsky.