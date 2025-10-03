From financial fear to navigating crypto: How I learned to take control of my money

Investing in digital currencies reshaped my finances, confidence, and sense of financial independence
I have a confession to make: I dropped first-year economics in university. At the time, I told myself it was because it was a Friday morning class, but really, it was because I didn’t think I was capable of understanding. The language, the charts, the theories — it all felt like another world.
Fast-forward a few years, and I was a reporter for Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal covering the stock market, later moving on to a newspaper in Canada’s capital covering multimillion-dollar municipal budget deliberations and all sorts of financial stories. Yet, I still didn’t think I was smart enough to understand my own finances, or make my own investment decisions. Despite first-hand evidence that I was, I believed what the world told me. The conditioning is real.
And this would go on for far too long. Yet now, here I am – investing in the new financial system. Still, I remain the only one I know who’s doing it.
Crypto took another dive this week. Not so much the big names – Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP – though they fell too, along with some of my favourite projects. It was the smaller coins in my portfolio that really tanked. I wasn’t surprised. In one of my crypto groups, the leader had said he would be buying again on Sunday night, and when he says that, prices usually dip. He’s well connected, and somehow he knows when things are about to turn. It still gives me the heebie-jeebies to think about market makers and manipulation — the idea that someone, somewhere, is pulling levers with money that affects mine.
Everyone expected green candles after Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve, announced a rate cut last week. But the cut was smaller than people hoped – just 0.25 – and many said the move had already been priced in. Some predicted markets would fall before gearing up for the alt season everyone is salivating for.
In another group I belong to —the one where I learned the basics — the leader taught us to resist manipulation and not give in to fear. Yet this week, he said he was reducing his altcoin positions by 80 per cent, citing signs of a downward trend.
What did I do? Listened to my own intuition, based on what I’ve learned.
I did nothing. I’m not a trader. I don’t buy and sell on a whim — or on fear. I believe in an alt season to come, and I’ve put in a reasonable amount of money on projects I think have real potential. If they don’t pan out, it won’t break me. But if they do, the upside is significant. And here’s the evolution: when I saw my smaller projects plunge overnight, I didn’t panic. I actually felt nothing — except a little thrill that I might want to buy more.
That shift is huge. When I first got into crypto, I was still living in financial fear and did what everyone does: bought projects I didn’t know much about when the hype was high, and sold when panic set in. I’ve gotten better at buying low, though I still froze at times. But this week was the first time I felt true conviction — and genuine excitement — at the idea of adding more, at a bargain.
Other amazing changes have happened too since I started learning about crypto and blockchain and took my finances into my own hands. Two powerful life changes, in particular, that are inextricably linked.
I now track my monthly profit and loss and overall wealth in spreadsheets I learned how to build and operate. I know exactly where my money is going. I delay purchases because I’d rather invest in crypto. I save more. I allocate more. And with every passing day, my confidence grows. I’m still the only one in my social circle doing this, but I don’t mind. I’m used to being the outlier.
I’ve devoured books that have shaped my thinking: The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham, Cashflow Quadrant by Robert Kiyosaki, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason, and of course, The Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Ammous. Next up on my list? The Worldly Philosophers by Robert Heilbroner — a book about the greatest economists in the world. Not bad for someone who dropped economics, right?
And the growth isn’t just financial. I’ve finally made a significant investment in my business for the first time, and it’s paying off. When my net worth dips because of crypto volatility, I don’t spiral anymore. I think back to the person I was just a few years ago — the one who felt anxious about opening her investment account, who preferred to let others manage her money and felt guilty about it, who told everyone (and herself) that she didn’t understand macroeconomics. I’m not that person anymore.
Last week, I made a major move — and investment — and joined a women-only global community for cryptocurrency. More than 200 women around the world who, like me, are learning, investing and supporting one another. I’m going to meet some more women in Dubai for coffee who are doing the same thing. After 18 months making my own way in groups mostly filled with crypto bros chasing meme coins — bless them — I’m finding my people.
So, if you’re on the sidelines, worried, or unsure, I can tell you this: now is the best time to dip your toe in. Open an account on an exchange, buy a little, and with some skin in the game, I guarantee you’ll start learning. I promise you, you’ll never be ready — and you don’t want time to pass you by.
Once you understand that our financial system is moving onto the blockchain, and many other asset classes along with it, you’ll see why it’s worth investing in projects that will shape the future. These opportunities aren’t on the stock market, either. They’re only in crypto. It’s a wild, exciting and unpredictable world. I guarantee that if I can be a part of it, you can too.