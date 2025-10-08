DMCC and Vara ink pact to accelerate tokenisation of commodities

DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara) to advance global infrastructure for tokenised commodities. The agreement marks a pivotal step in the evolution of Dubai’s digital asset ecosystem, positioning the emirate at the forefront of global efforts to integrate physical commodities into blockchain-powered financial systems.

As blockchain and tokenisation continue to gain traction across international markets, the partnership brings together DMCC’s commodities expertise and expansive member network with Vara’s regulatory oversight. Together, the entities aim to establish a secure, transparent and scalable framework for tokenised commodities – enhancing access to global markets and supporting the long-term integration of tokenised assets into mainstream finance.

The partnership will focus on several key areas. Pilot projects will be launched to assess how commodities such as gold and diamonds can be securely tokenised and traded using blockchain infrastructure. These pilots will evaluate technical and regulatory requirements, market viability and investor protections, informing the development of practical, investible tokenisation models.

As DMCC and Vara collaborate to establish trusted frameworks for tokenised commodities, the partnership further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global destination for digital assets. DMCC’s Crypto Centre recorded 38 per cent year-on-year growth in registered crypto companies, reinforcing its role as the region’s premier Web3 hub. Today, DMCC is home to nearly 26,000 member companies and plays a central role in Dubai’s economy – accounting for 15 per cent of the emirate’s total foreign direct investment and 7 per cent of its GDP. This partnership reinforces DMCC’s position as a catalyst for digital asset innovation and the future of global trade.

Education and investor protection will also form a core part of the agreement. A series of joint workshops, seminars and awareness initiatives will be delivered to raise institutional and public understanding of tokenisation – including its benefits, risks and regulatory considerations. This work will help build market trust and support the creation of a more informed, resilient digital asset landscape.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Partnering with Vara is a pivotal step in the evolution of Dubai’s digital-asset landscape. By combining Vara’s world-class regulatory oversight with DMCC’s 26,000-member community and unmatched expertise in commodities, blockchain and Web3, we are creating a secure, scalable framework to tokenise assets such as gold, diamonds and other high-value commodities. In doing so, we will unlock a new era of real-world, investible products that expand global market access, enhance liquidity and trust, and cement Dubai’s position at the forefront of trade and blockchain innovation.”

Building on DMCC’s proven track record in the commodities space, including its capabilities in facilitating gold-backed digital assets via the Tradeflow platform, the initiative is designed to expand market access and foster innovation in asset-backed digital instruments. With more than 1,500 companies operating in the gold and precious metals sector and over 700 web3 firms based in its Crypto Centre, DMCC is uniquely positioned to advance the adoption of tokenised commodities within Dubai’s broader financial ecosystem.

Matthew White, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara), said: “Dubai has long been where global trade meets global innovation and tokenisation is the next chapter in that story. By working with DMCC, we are bringing together deep commodities expertise with regulatory foresight to create a framework that can turn tokenised assets from concept into trusted market infrastructure. This is not about experimenting at the edges; it is about setting global benchmarks for how physical and digital markets converge. Our role at Vara is to ensure that as these new products emerge, they do so in a way that is safe, transparent, and credible, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leader in shaping the future of finance and trade.”

The agreement also includes collaboration on aggregated data sharing, sector growth analysis, and economic impact reporting. DMCC will provide industry benchmarks and insights to inform Vara’s regulatory development, ensuring a data-driven approach to policy design that promotes innovation while maintaining market integrity.