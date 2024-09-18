Coin Bureau names new chief operating officer

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 3:59 PM

Coin Bureau, the leading platform for cryptocurrency education, has appointed Raheem Ali as the company’s new chief operating officer (COO) and head of partnerships.

Raheem brings a wealth of experience from his previous role at OKX, where he spent over two years managing global affiliates and partnerships as part of the business development team. His proven track record in the crypto industry, coupled with his deep understanding of global markets, positions him perfectly to lead Coin Bureau’s partnership strategy on an international scale.

Based in Dubai, Raheem is set to play a pivotal role in driving Coin Bureau’s global growth. His expertise will be crucial as the company looks to expand its reach, strengthen existing partnerships, and cultivate new relationships within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. “We are thrilled to have Raheem on board,” said Nic Puckrin, CEO and co-founder of the Coin Bureau. “His experience and vision align perfectly with our mission of crypto education. Moreover, his deep industry connections will allow us to source new talent to expand the Coin Bureau brand in several different markets.”

As Coin Bureau continues to evolve, Raheem’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of the company’s growth. The coming months promise to be an exciting period, with new initiatives and partnerships that will drive Coin Bureau to new heights.