Can Bitcoin hold on to its current record-breaking rally?

Bitcoin surged to a historic high of over $125,000 on Sunday, extending its weekly gains to more than 11 per cent and reigniting bullish sentiment across the crypto market. The rally, driven by a combination of macroeconomic uncertainty and robust inflows into US-listed spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has placed the world’s largest cryptocurrency in uncharted territory — and traders are now closely watching three critical price levels that could shape its next move.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading around $124,080, slightly below its weekend peak of $125,700. The rally coincides with a sharp drop in exchange-held BTC, which has fallen to a six-year low. More than 114,000 BTC — worth approximately $14 billion — exited centralised exchanges in the past two weeks, signaling rising long-term conviction among holders and institutions.

Key technical levels to watch

According to Coindesk analysts, the largest cryptocurrency faces three key resistance levels going forward.

The first major resistance lies at $126,100, marking the upper boundary of a broadening range pattern that has been developing since mid-July. This level is defined by a trendline connecting the July 15 and August 14 highs. A failure to break above this zone could trigger a corrective pullback toward the lower boundary, around $115,000, based on previous support levels.

Should Bitcoin decisively breach $126,100, attention will shift to $135,000, a level where market makers currently hold a net long gamma position, according to Deribit options data tracked by Amberdata. In such scenarios, market makers typically hedge by trading against the prevailing trend — buying dips and selling rallies — which can dampen volatility and create resistance.

The final and perhaps most psychologically significant level is $140,000, where the second-most popular call option strike on Deribit holds over $2 billion in notional open interest. High concentrations of open interest often act as price magnets, drawing the asset toward them. However, institutions that sold these calls may actively work to keep prices below this level, adding another layer of resistance.

Macro forces fueling the rally

Bitcoin’s rally comes amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Binance analysts say. The ongoing US government shutdown has amplified safe-haven demand, with some investors viewing BTC as a hedge against institutional instability.

Jeff Dorman, CIO at Arca, remarked, “The only time I buy BTC is when society loses faith in governments and local banks.”

Noelle Acheson, author of the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, pointed to broader macroeconomic trends: rising inflation risks, increased global borrowing, and growing currency concerns. “What’s good for gold is also good for BTC,” she noted, adding that anticipated monetary easing and liquidity injections could further fuel crypto inflows.

Supply crunch and Uptober momentum

The steep decline in exchange balances suggests a tightening supply environment. OTC desks are reportedly facing inventory shortages as institutional demand outpaces miner issuance. This supply crunch, combined with ETF inflows — which totaled $3.24 billion last week, the second-largest on record — could amplify volatility and accelerate price discovery.

October, often dubbed “Uptober” by crypto enthusiasts, has historically been a bullish month for Bitcoin. With technical momentum building and macro tailwinds strengthening, a breakout above $126,100 could set the stage for a rapid climb toward $135,000 and beyond.

Still, traders remain cautious. Resistance levels are firm, and institutional hedging activity could temper the pace of gains. But if current trends persist, Bitcoin may be entering a new phase of price discovery — one defined not just by speculation, but by deepening institutional conviction.