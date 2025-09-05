Buy crypto now, don't wait for media to sell it

Almost 20 years ago, when I was in my mid-30s and writing about trends for a national newspaper chain in Canada, a friend who was 10 years younger than me said: “You should write about Facebook”. It was a pivotal moment: I ended up being one of the first journalists in Canada to write about the social media phenomenon when it was still under the radar. The company’s PR representative was my first Facebook friend.

My editors — older men in their 50s — were pleased with my youthful scoop — at first. As I remember it, a few weeks later when another angle popped up and I wanted to write about Facebook again, it was a different vibe altogether. “One story is enough,” they told me.

We all know how slow newspapers were to embrace the digital age. I witnessed the people in charge messing this up in real time, in part because they clung to a world where they told people what was important, rather than understanding that the people they served would now be doing the deciding.

Looking back, I was also learning two valuable lessons. One: Legacy institutions and the people who run them sometimes fight, hide from or overlook massive, inevitable change — making panicked adjustments when it’s already too late. Two: There is often a gap between what mainstream journalists understand and what is actually unfolding, and therein lies an opportunity.

Fast-forward from those frustrating Facebook moments, and I’m marvelling that at the age of 55, I have a column called Crypto Chronicles in a newspaper. Shout out to Khaleej Times and KT LUXE editors for trusting a journalist writing from personal experience. And to quote Snoop Dogg, I’d also like to thank me, for taking the time to overcome my resistance and learn about something my real-world contemporaries are still not paying attention to.

Michael Saylor is the co-founder of Strategy, a business intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI) software company that has been a leader in accumulating Bitcoin on its balance sheet. He has a track record for being early, investing in a range of tech companies that became giants, including Facebook. He likes to compare his vision for Bitcoin to those projects, advising: ‘Find something everyone needs, no one can stop, and few people understand.’

What’s happening now is bigger than Bitcoin, and I feel like it should be on the front page every day. It’s about every government, industry, bank and company in the world needing “the rails” to get onto the blockchain, and being forward-looking enough to be able to invest in the companies that will support them doing it.

It’s “the new world”, says Whitney Woodcock, crypto investing educator and CEO of crypto community Queen of Millions.

Woodcock, who is based in Texas, recently took to Instagram to urge those who are “missing the plot” to wake up. “If you are someone who’s going to be like ‘I want to adopt this stuff later, when I have more time, when I have more space’,” she says, “you are going to miss out.”

So learn from my newspaper editors, refusing to entertain more of something they didn’t understand. Don’t wait until it’s obvious and hard to find a point of entry because it’s already happened.

And if you’re scared, just like I was, remember the words of Susan Jeffers in her 1987 book Feel the Fear and Do it Anyway. Humans can only ever imagine the bad stuff that might happen, not the good stuff that definitely will.

It’s really up to you — and sometimes you have to start before you’re ready. Your first step? Vow to do a tiny bit of reading or research, every single day.

Commit to six months or a year, and create a goal. Maybe it’s just ‘buy some Bitcoin every week, no matter the price’. When the time you set is up, you’ll not only be more informed, you probably won’t want to quit.