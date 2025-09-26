You can now own your home on the back of Bitcoin

Platforms like Lofty in the US and Prypco in Mena are tokenising real estate — turning ownership of real-world properties into digital tokens you can buy, sell, and earn income from
It’s a very exciting time right now for those interested in property; we are seeing an intersection in the fields of crypto and real estate. The two seemingly separate worlds are beginning to merge in exciting and
meaningful ways.
On the one hand, fractional property investing on the blockchain is starting to give regular people access to real estate in ways that were never possible before. And, on the other, using Bitcoin — and potentially other crypto — to secure a mortgage outside of the traditional banking system is no longer a pipe dream.
It’s still in early stages, yes. But it’s happening. And for someone like me, who has been boxed out of the real estate market in both Canada and the UAE for very different but equally frustrating reasons, the potential feels enormous.
As an expat, buying property back home is pretty much off the table. The required down payment is staggeringly high — 35 or even 50 per cent for non-residents in many cases. I can’t justify tying up that much capital. In the UAE, where I’ve lived for years, while there are some ready-to-use properties, many options are sold off-plan — meaning I’d be putting down big money on a development that won’t be ready for two to three years, minimum. That leaves me paying rent and paying off a property I can’t live in yet, which again, just doesn’t work for me. I’m also a long-time freelancer who just established my own business: another barrier to getting a traditional mortgage.
This is what the current system looks like: rigid, expensive, and built around the assumption that everyone is salaried, settled, and playing by old rules. But I don’t live that way. And I’m not alone.
So, when I hear about the ability to invest in property through blockchain, or to use Bitcoin to back a mortgage and actually buy a home — without involving a traditional bank — it sounds like something that could actually work.
Let’s start with fractional ownership.
Platforms like Lofty in the US and Prypco in Mena are tokenising real estate — turning ownership of real-world properties into digital tokens you can buy, sell, and earn income from.
Lofty works by offering shares in US rental properties where you earn daily passive income in USD Coin. And if you want to sell your shares, you can do that on its secondary marketplace. It’s global, permission-less, and on-chain. With Prypco, you can invest in property and buy and sell real estate tokens starting at Dh2,000.
Companies are busy building infrastructure for fully on-chain real estate transactions — even including title deeds on the blockchain. They’re moving towards a future where you could purchase property directly through your digital wallet, without title companies, agents or reams of paperwork.
This is the direction we need to go. It’s more inclusive, more transparent, and infinitely more flexible than what we
have now.
I’m not invested in any of these projects yet, but when the right opportunity comes along — one that fits my life and values — I’ll be ready.
Here’s where it gets even more exciting: using your Bitcoin to get a mortgage. You collateralise your Bitcoin, get a mortgage, and buy your home — no credit check, no bank.
Instead of selling off your Bitcoin — and missing out on future upside — you use it as collateral to borrow fiat, keeping your Bitcoin intact and growing. It’s the best of both worlds. And it means that people like me, who are locked out of traditional lending, might finally have a shot at buying a home.
Globally, Ledn, Figure, Helio,and XBTO are all working on some version of this. Ledn, for instance, is working on a Bitcoin mortgage product that lets you combine Bitcoin and real estate collateral to qualify for a loan.
I’m still researching where this is at in the Mena region, but we’re on the cusp. Just this summer, global Web3 venture capital and market-making firm DWF Labs announced on X that they would be offering the first-ever crypto-backed mortgage in the region.
And let’s not forget: people are already borrowing against their Bitcoin. A number of companies offer Bitcoin-backed loans today. You deposit your BTC, receive stablecoins or fiat, and pay back over time. Some people have no intention of ever paying back their loans; instead, they are banking on Bitcoin rising, and refinancing annually — until death do them part and the whole thing gets repaid.
No need to ever sell digital gold. Yes, there’s risk — market volatility, margin calls, others I can’t foresee now — but the mechanisms are workable. And they are only going to evolve and improve as the space matures.
This isn’t just about technology. It’s the shift in power. For people like me — self-employed, global, financially aware, but not conventionally bankable — these tools open up new doors. They offer more than just convenience. They offer agency.
Instead of being boxed out of the system, I get to play a different game. One that’s more aligned with who I am, how I live, and what I believe about the future of money.
The current system doesn’t work for me, and many people who want to invest in real estate. But this new one just might.