Bitcoin’s wild October: Crash, recovery, and a new era of retail investment

Bitcoin’s dramatic swings in October 2025 have underscored the evolving nature of the crypto market, where geopolitical shocks, institutional resilience, and shifting retail behavior are reshaping the digital asset landscape.

On October 10, the market was jolted by former US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on Chinese imports, triggering a global risk-off sentiment. The result: a record-breaking $19 billion in crypto liquidations, with Bitcoin plunging from $120,000 to $110,000.

Yet, the panic was short-lived. A reassuring follow-up post from Trump—“Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine”—helped stabilize sentiment. Bitcoin rebounded to $113,000, and institutional investors held firm. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF, now the largest holder of Bitcoin globally with over 804,944 BTC, saw $74.2 million in inflows on the day of the crash.

Retail investors, however, are engaging in new ways. Despite Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of $126,210 on October 6, traditional indicators like Google search interest and on-chain transaction volumes remain muted. CryptoQuant’s retail activity indicator showed “neutral” readings, unlike past bull market peaks.

This reflects a broader transformation. “It is certainly true that retail participation is also heavily expressed via ETPs/ETFs since these investment vehicles remain heavily retail dominated,” said André Dragosch, Head of Research at Bitwise. “This is evident in the most recent 13F filings in the US which still indicate that the percentage of retail investors in US spot Bitcoin ETFs is close to 75%.”

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have absorbed over $75 billion in assets since 2024, with 75–80% coming from retail investors, while global exchanges continue to process massive volumes for active traders.

Despite the dramatic sell-off, institutional investors appeared to remain largely unshaken. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded relatively minor net outflows of $4.5 million, in stark contrast to past market crashes that have seen hundreds of millions of dollars exit the market. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF recorded an inflow of $74.2 million on Friday and recently surpassed the 800,000 bitcoin AUM milestone.

Simon Peters, Market Analyst at eToro, commented: “Friday’s reaction shows the crypto market is extremely sensitive to geopolitical developments, but the resilience of institutional investors highlights growing maturity in the market. While retail traders were heavily impacted, ETFs like IBIT show that professional money is holding steady, which bodes well for recovery.”

Bitget’s Q3 2025 Crypto Market Confidence Report adds further context. Surveying thousands across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, the report found that 66% of crypto users plan to increase their investments, with nearly half aiming to expand trading positions. “Confidence in crypto is no longer just a niche trend—it’s a global signal,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “The appetite from emerging markets shows us where the future will be built.”

Emerging markets like Nigeria (84%), China (73%), and India (72%) are leading the charge, while developed economies show more caution. Ethereum and Solana remain strong favorites, while platform tokens and meme coins retain niche traction.

Even amid volatility, analysts see the recent crash as a “healthy reset.” Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget, explained: “This is a healthy correction that clears out weak hands and lays the groundwork for renewed accumulation. Over the medium term, we see Bitcoin rebounding to $130,000 and Ethereum climbing to $4,800.”

Altcoins are also showing signs of selective recovery. Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, noted: “TAO, MNT, WLF, BNB, and DOGE share one key trait: strong narratives and real liquidity support. These aren’t random rebounds—they’re coins backed by either utility, liquidity depth, or narrative conviction.”

As October progresses, the market appears to be entering a consolidation phase. Bitcoin is holding firm, altcoin liquidity remains thin, and macroeconomic cues—especially U.S. inflation data and ETF flows—will likely dictate the next directional move.

In this new era, Bitcoin’s journey is no longer just about price—it’s about participation, infrastructure, and resilience.