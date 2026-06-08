Bitcoin’s slide to $60,000 sparks biggest ETF exodus

Bitcoin’s return to the $60,000 level has exposed a striking shift in institutional investor behaviour, raising fresh questions about whether the world’s largest cryptocurrency is entering a prolonged consolidation phase or preparing for its next major rally.

Unlike the sharp correction in February, when investors largely viewed the sell-off as a buying opportunity, the latest decline has triggered one of the biggest waves of institutional withdrawals since spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were launched in the United States.

Bitcoin was trading at $63,386.73 on Monday afternoon, as per data from Binance, after briefly falling close to the psychologically important $60,000 support level, extending losses from late-May highs above $78,000. The cryptocurrency has now lost roughly one-third of its value since the start of 2026, making it one of its weakest annual performances in more than a decade.

The most telling signal, however, has come from ETF investors.

According to SoSoValue data, US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $1.72 billion during the first week of June, marking one of the largest weekly withdrawals on record. The exodus contrasts sharply with investor behaviour in February, when Bitcoin last traded near $60,000 and ETF outflows slowed to about $318 million despite the price decline.

The trend suggests that institutional investors are viewing the current downturn very differently.

In February, investors appeared willing to buy the dip. This time, redemptions have accelerated as prices have fallen. ETF outflows have now increased for four consecutive weeks, indicating that institutional investors are reducing exposure rather than accumulating at lower levels.

Market analysts attribute the shift to a combination of macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and a broader rotation of capital into artificial intelligence-related investments and high-profile technology offerings.

A recent Reuters analysis noted that Bitcoin is increasingly losing investor attention to booming AI-linked stocks, semiconductor companies and anticipated mega listings, including SpaceX and other technology ventures. While semiconductor stocks have surged over the past year, Bitcoin has struggled to maintain momentum, prompting investors to reallocate capital toward sectors perceived to offer stronger growth prospects.

The latest sell-off has also coincided with heightened geopolitical risks linked to the Middle East conflict, rising oil prices and a global shift toward risk-off assets such as gold and government bonds.

Adding to the pressure, Michael Saylor’s Strategy — the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin — disclosed its first Bitcoin sale since 2022, a move that further unsettled market sentiment even though the transaction represented only a small portion of its holdings.

Technical indicators suggest that the $60,000 level remains a critical battleground.

Several analysts view the zone as a major support area that could determine Bitcoin’s direction for the remainder of the year. A decisive break below that threshold could expose the cryptocurrency to further declines toward $55,000 and potentially $50,000, while a sustained rebound could revive hopes of a return to the $75,000-$80,000 range.

Despite the current weakness, long-term optimism has not disappeared.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, recently argued that institutional adoption remains intact despite short-term volatility.

“Bitcoin continues to evolve as a mainstream asset class. What we are witnessing is a period of recalibration driven by macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical risks rather than a collapse in the long-term investment case. Institutional demand may be pausing, but the structural drivers behind digital assets remain firmly in place,” Green said.

Other analysts point to the fact that cumulative inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs remain substantial despite the recent withdrawals. Even after weeks of selling, institutional investors still hold tens of billions of dollars in Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles.

The broader outlook for cryptocurrencies will likely depend on several factors, including global monetary policy, geopolitical developments and the pace of institutional adoption.

For investors in the UAE and the wider Gulf region, Bitcoin’s decline has coincided with a surge in interest in traditional safe-haven assets. Gold prices remain near historic highs amid continuing Middle East tensions, while strong oil prices have improved liquidity across regional markets.

Yet Bitcoin’s ability to remain above $60,000 despite unprecedented ETF outflows also demonstrates that demand has not completely evaporated.

The key difference between February and today is not the price level itself but the mood of investors. Earlier this year, institutions viewed $60,000 as an opportunity to buy. Today, many appear to be treating it as a level to reduce risk.

Whether that caution proves justified could determine the trajectory of the cryptocurrency market for the rest of 2026.