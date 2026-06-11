Bitcoin's 'mild crypto winter' may thaw by late 2026 as AI boom diverts capital

Bitcoin’s steep slide from record highs has reignited fears of another prolonged crypto winter, but market analysts argue that the current downturn is fundamentally different from previous collapses and could prove shorter-lived if monetary conditions ease and institutional demand returns.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading around $61,000, down more than 50 per cent from its peak above $126,000 reached late last year. The decline marks one of Bitcoin’s sharpest corrections since the 2022 market crash, yet industry experts say the sector remains far healthier than during earlier bear markets that wiped out up to 85 per cent of market value.

Nigel Green, chief executive officer of deVere Group, believes the current weakness stems from macroeconomic forces rather than a loss of confidence in digital assets.

“Bitcoin has lost more than half its value from the peak, which sounds dramatic until you remember that previous crypto winters routinely involved declines of 75 per cent to 85 per cent,” Green said.

“This is a difficult period for the market, but by historical standards it remains relatively mild.”

Green identifies two dominant factors behind the downturn: the prospect of US interest rates remaining elevated for longer and the extraordinary flow of global investment capital into artificial intelligence and technology companies.

Only months ago, investors were expecting aggressive interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Those expectations have since faded as inflation remains stubborn and economic growth continues to surprise on the upside.

Bitcoin has traditionally benefited from abundant liquidity, lower borrowing costs and strong investor appetite for risk. With US Treasury yields remaining attractive and uncertainty surrounding future Fed policy, capital has become more selective.

“When capital becomes more selective, speculative assets inevitably face greater scrutiny,” Green said.

The second challenge facing Bitcoin is competition from what many analysts describe as the most powerful technology investment cycle since the internet boom.

Investors are pouring billions of dollars into AI-related opportunities, from chipmakers and cloud computing companies to highly anticipated listings involving firms such as OpenAI, Anthropic and SpaceX. The resulting shift in investor psychology has diverted capital away from cryptocurrencies.

“FOMO has not disappeared from markets, it has moved,” Green said. “For much of the last decade, Bitcoin was one of the market’s defining fear-of-missing-out trades. Today a significant portion of that excitement is being directed toward AI, tech and the next generation of transformational companies.”

This competition for capital is becoming increasingly visible in fund-flow data. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which were instrumental in driving Bitcoin’s record rally over the past two years, have recorded substantial outflows in recent months as institutional investors reduce exposure to risk assets.

Market analysts note that billions of dollars have exited Bitcoin ETFs since the start of the year, reflecting broader caution across financial markets amid geopolitical tensions, elevated bond yields and uncertainty over global economic growth.

Yet the current downturn lacks the structural weaknesses that defined previous crypto winters.

The collapse of major crypto firms such as FTX, Celsius and Three Arrows Capital during the 2021-2023 bear market triggered a crisis of confidence across the industry. Today, the ecosystem is considerably more mature, with stronger regulation, greater institutional participation and deeper integration into mainstream finance.

Large asset managers, investment banks and brokerage firms continue to expand their digital asset offerings despite recent market volatility. Institutional ownership of Bitcoin also remains significantly higher than in previous market cycles.

Analysts say these factors should help limit downside risks and potentially shorten the duration of the current correction.

Several catalysts could trigger a recovery over the next 12 months. A moderation in inflation could pave the way for Federal Reserve rate cuts, improving liquidity conditions for risk assets. A return of positive ETF inflows would also provide a powerful boost to sentiment.

Regulatory clarity in major markets, particularly the US and Europe, could encourage fresh institutional participation, while continued adoption of digital assets by corporations and sovereign entities would further strengthen the long-term investment case.

Forecasts for Bitcoin’s next move vary widely. Conservative analysts expect the cryptocurrency to remain range-bound between $55,000 and $80,000 for much of 2026. More bullish projections from several investment firms envisage a return to record highs once monetary policy begins easing.

Green remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s longer-term prospects despite the near-term turbulence.

“The strongest opportunities rarely emerge when optimism is universal and prices are making fresh highs,” he said. “They emerge when sentiment weakens, valuations become more attractive and investors start questioning assets they were enthusiastically buying only months earlier.”

For now, the consensus among analysts is that Bitcoin is experiencing a cyclical correction rather than a deep freeze. If interest rates begin to fall and institutional flows stabilise, the current crypto winter could start thawing by late 2026. If not, the chill may extend into 2027.

Either way, experts argue that this downturn is more likely to be remembered as a pause in crypto’s evolution than a repeat of the devastating winters that once threatened the industry’s survival.