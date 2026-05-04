Bitcoin tests $80,000 breakout as ETF inflows surge

Bitcoin is mounting a fresh assault on the $80,000 level as strong inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) revive institutional momentum, though analysts caution the rally still needs a decisive breakout to confirm a sustained uptrend.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency climbed about 1.9 per cent to $80,393 in early Asian trading on Monday — its highest since January — extending a recovery driven increasingly by institutional buying.

Data compiled by SoSoValue and reported by Odaily shows US-listed Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted net inflows of $154 million during the April 27–May 1 trading period, reinforcing the steady return of capital into the asset class. The gains were led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which drew $136 million in weekly inflows, taking its cumulative total to $65.5 billion.

The ARK Invest and 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) followed with nearly $50 million in inflows, while Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) continued to see outflows of $73.7 million, extending its long-running shift of capital towards lower-cost ETF structures.

Overall, Bitcoin ETFs now hold assets worth $103.8 billion, equivalent to about 6.66 per cent of the cryptocurrency’s total market value, with cumulative net inflows reaching $58.7 billion — underscoring how institutional channels are reshaping demand dynamics.

Market data also points to strengthening momentum, with about $630 million flowing into US Bitcoin ETFs on Friday alone, one of the strongest single-day inflows in recent months. Analysts say such flows have become a key barometer of institutional conviction.

Simon-Peter Massabni, head of Business Development at XS.com, said Bitcoin’s recovery is gaining traction but remains technically unconfirmed. “Reclaiming the $80,000 area shows buying pressure has improved significantly, but the market still needs a convincing breakout to confirm that the recovery trend is strong enough,” he said.

Massabni noted that ETF inflows have played a central role in stabilising the market after heavy selling earlier this year. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded roughly $1.97 billion in net inflows in April, marking a second consecutive month of positive flows and signalling a return of institutional demand.

Bitcoin had surged above $120,000 in late 2025 before dropping sharply to around $60,000 in February amid profit-taking and tighter global liquidity. Its current rebound has coincided with improving risk appetite across global markets, including gains in equities and other risk assets.

However, the $80,000 level remains a critical psychological and technical barrier. “A clear weekly close above this zone would suggest the previous correction has structurally ended,” Massabni said. “If Bitcoin continues to face rejection at this level, profit-taking could return and keep prices consolidating.”

The broader crypto market is also benefiting from the improved sentiment. Ethereum has advanced alongside Bitcoin, supported by expectations of further institutional adoption and product innovation.

Despite the positive momentum, analysts warn that macroeconomic factors could still cap gains. Bitcoin remains sensitive to interest rate expectations, inflation trends and geopolitical risks, all of which influence investor appetite for higher-risk assets.

Massabni said that while ETF inflows are an encouraging signal, they are not sufficient on their own to confirm the start of a new bullish cycle. “The market is in a trend-testing phase,” he said. “A sustained move above $80,000 could strengthen expectations for further upside, but failure to break through may mean Bitcoin needs more time to consolidate.”

For now, the combination of rising ETF inflows and recovering prices suggests institutional capital is once again taking centre stage — but the next decisive move will depend on whether Bitcoin can convincingly clear one of its most important resistance levels.