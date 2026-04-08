Bitcoin jumps on ceasefire optimism, but breakout hinges on inflation

Cryptocurrency markets rallied sharply after a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran eased geopolitical tensions and pushed oil prices lower, boosting appetite for risk assets and lifting Bitcoin to a three-week high above $72,000. Analysts say the rebound signals improving sentiment but caution that a sustained breakout will depend on inflation trends, interest-rate expectations and institutional flows in the months ahead.

Bitcoin climbed as much as 4.9 per cent to about $72,700 in early Asian trading before settling near $71,000, its strongest level since mid-March. The gains followed news that Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a sharp drop in crude prices and improving global risk sentiment.

The rally extended across digital assets, with Ether rising more than 6 per cent to around $2,250, while several major altcoins including XRP, Solana and Dogecoin posted strong gains. Total crypto market capitalisation climbed to about $2.5 trillion, its highest level in three weeks.

Despite the rebound, Bitcoin remains more than 40 per cent below its record high of roughly $126,000 reached in October last year, underscoring the fragile nature of the current recovery after two months of range-bound trading.

Crypto analysts say the ceasefire’s immediate impact on oil prices — with Brent slipping below $100 a barrel — helped reduce inflation concerns that had weighed on speculative assets since the conflict escalated in late February. Lower energy costs tend to improve liquidity expectations and increase investor appetite for cryptocurrencies.

Jeff Mei, chief operating officer at BTSE, said crypto’s next directional move will depend heavily on how energy markets influence global inflation and monetary policy expectations.

“The possibility of a bull market depends on how oil and gas supply will recover in the coming months and its impact on inflation,” Mei said, adding that renewed expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts could provide a strong catalyst for higher crypto prices.

Institutional demand is also supporting the market’s resilience. According to Akshat Siddhant, lead Quant analyst at Mudrex, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds attracted about $471 million in inflows over the past week — the strongest level in six weeks — signalling renewed investor confidence following weeks of geopolitical uncertainty.

Market sentiment indicators have also turned positive. Blockchain analytics platform Santiment reported improving social sentiment across crypto trading communities, suggesting investors increasingly view the ceasefire as a potential turning point in the conflict’s economic impact.

However, technical signals remain mixed. Jamie Coutts, Chief Crypto Analyst at Real Vision, said the recent move represents a constructive shift after weeks of consolidation but stopped short of confirming a decisive breakout trend.

“In the short term, momentum indicators are improving, but for medium- to long-term allocations we still need confirmation that Bitcoin has fully exited its risk zone,” he said.

Analysts argue that broader macro trends continue to play a decisive role. The crypto rally coincided with gains in Asian equities and precious metals following the ceasefire announcement, while falling oil prices reinforced expectations that global inflation pressures could ease in the second half of the year.

At the same time, analysts note that cryptocurrencies remain highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines and shifts in US monetary policy expectations. If tensions in the Gulf resurface or inflation remains sticky, risk assets including digital currencies could face renewed volatility.

For now, they said ceasefire has restored momentum to crypto markets after weeks of uncertainty, but a sustained bull run is likely to depend less on geopolitics and more on whether lower energy prices translate into looser financial conditions and stronger institutional participation in the months ahead.