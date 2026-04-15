Bitcoin eyes $80,000 as US-Iran diplomacy revives risk appetite

Bitcoin is regaining momentum as renewed hopes of resumed US-Iran negotiations lift global risk sentiment, with analysts saying the world’s largest cryptocurrency could test the $80,000 level if geopolitical tensions ease further in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin briefly climbed above $76,000 before slipping back toward $74,000, extending a two-month struggle to sustain a decisive breakout. Despite the pullback, market indicators suggest the rally may still have room to run as investors reposition for a potential easing of Middle East tensions.

Crypto markets have tracked broader improvements in global risk appetite following signals that diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran could resume. Historically, such developments tend to weaken safe-haven flows into the dollar while supporting alternative assets including cryptocurrencies and equities.

Analysts say derivatives positioning now points to the possibility of a sharp upward move. Funding rates on Binance’s bitcoin perpetual futures have remained negative for about 46 consecutive days even as open interest continues to rise — a rare combination that often precedes strong rallies.

“Comparable risk-off regimes have historically been attractive entry points for BTC,” said Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33 Research. He noted that crowded short positions tend to unwind rapidly once sentiment improves, creating conditions for a short squeeze.

The latest market structure echoes patterns seen after China’s bitcoin mining ban in 2021 and the collapse of FTX in 2022, both of which were followed by powerful rebounds.

Support for a bullish outlook is also emerging from blockchain activity. Data from Glassnode shows rising futures open interest, strengthening on-chain participation and improving investor profitability metrics — all signs of returning confidence.

“Multiple indicators suggest the market is exhibiting strong bullish sentiment, increased investor participation, and heightened risk appetite,” the analytics platform said in its latest market pulse note.

The improving macro backdrop is reinforcing those signals. Equity markets in the US have climbed close to record highs, with the Nasdaq rising about 2 per cent in recent sessions and the S&P 500 advancing more than 1 per cent, highlighting a broader shift toward risk assets that typically benefits crypto.

Another bullish trigger could come from further geopolitical de-escalation. Analysts say a meaningful diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran — especially if it ensures uninterrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — would likely strengthen investor confidence globally and accelerate flows into digital assets.

Research firm 10x Research said its internal trend models indicate bitcoin is “priming for a major breakout,” with reversal signals already forming across several technical indicators.

In the near term, traders are watching resistance levels between $77,000 and $78,000. A sustained move above that range would open the path toward $80,000 — a psychologically important threshold that could reshape market sentiment ahead of the second quarter.

Ether has also participated in the recovery, rising above $2,400 during the latest rally phase and outperforming bitcoin on some trading sessions, reflecting renewed interest in the broader digital-asset ecosystem.

Still, volatility remains elevated and the outlook depends heavily on geopolitical developments. Analysts warn that any breakdown in negotiations could quickly reverse recent gains and push bitcoin back toward the $70,000 support level.

Even so, structural demand drivers remain intact. Institutional participation continues to expand, derivatives positioning suggests traders are under-exposed to upside risk, and on-chain activity points to steady accumulation during recent consolidation.

Taken together, these factors suggest bitcoin’s latest pullback may represent a pause rather than a reversal — with diplomatic progress in the Middle East potentially acting as the catalyst for the next leg higher.