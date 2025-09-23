Bitcoin correction seen as pause before next leg higher

Bitcoin is navigating a critical correction phase after a remarkable rebound this year, with analysts suggesting the pause could strengthen its long-term outlook rather than derail it.

The cryptocurrency, which touched an all-time high above $124,000 in mid-August before slipping below $108,000, has since stabilised near $115,760 according to CoinMarketCap. The retreat has trimmed about six per cent from investor gains, but experts say the pullback reflects a necessary recalibration rather than the end of the rally.

Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com, noted that Bitcoin’s recent stall after climbing from $107,300 to $118,000 shows the market is cooling off to absorb profit-taking, reduce short-term leverage, and set a firmer base for future advances. The timing coincides with a key macro development — the US Federal Reserve’s September 18 decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. While the move officially signalled the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle, Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious warning that policy would remain data-dependent kept markets from fully embracing a risk-on mood. Normally, lower interest rates support appetite for assets such as Bitcoin, but the muted reaction underscores how much of this optimism was already priced in.

Institutional demand has been the defining factor for Bitcoin’s 2025 rally. Data from Sosovalue show net inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have surpassed $22 billion, providing consistent buying support and cushioning the market from heavier bouts of selling. On-chain data adds to the constructive picture: balances on exchanges are falling as more investors move coins into cold storage, a sign of growing conviction in long-term holding. CryptoQuant data confirm sustained net outflows, and CoinGlass reports the Spent Output Profit Ratio remains above 1, indicating most on-chain transactions are still being made at a profit — a hallmark of bull market phases.

Supply dynamics also point to structural support. Following the April 2024 halving, the daily issuance of new Bitcoin has dropped by half, reducing the steady stream of coins that miners typically sell to cover costs. While miner revenues — measured by “hashprice” — remain an important variable to monitor, there have been no major signs of distress or mass liquidation of reserves. If energy costs climb faster than block rewards, miners could come under pressure, but for now the balance looks stable.

Global factors remain a mixed influence. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the drawn-out conflict in Ukraine have funnelled safe-haven flows more toward gold than into crypto. This has slowed some potential capital inflows, but at the same time, the narrative of Bitcoin as “digital gold” is becoming increasingly entrenched. Large institutions are steadily adding BTC into diversified portfolios as a hedge against currency debasement and inflation, reinforcing its role as a wealth-preservation asset in a shifting macroeconomic order.

Derivatives market data suggest the correction has flushed out speculative froth. Funding rates have normalized, and open interest has dropped alongside prices, showing that leveraged long positions have been unwound. This kind of reset, analysts argue, reduces the risk of sudden liquidations and sets the stage for a more sustainable trend. Technical indicators point to support levels near $110,000, while upside resistance sits in the $118,000 to $120,000 band. If the correction deepens, analysts expect buyers to step in well before the $100,000 level.

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, remains one of the most prominent Bitcoin bulls despite the pullback. He has argued that Bitcoin has entered a new stage in its lifecycle, evolving into a “great property asset” comparable to gold, diamonds, land, or fine art — historic stores of wealth that generate no cash flows yet define civilizations. “Perfect money has no cash flows,” he said, adding that Bitcoin would continue to outpace the S&P 500 for decades regardless of interim volatility. His conviction underscores the institutional mindset that corrections in crypto are opportunities rather than deterrents.

Looking ahead, Bitcoin’s trajectory will hinge on a balance of tailwinds and risks. Supportive factors include the Fed’s gradual shift into an easing cycle, ETF inflows that continue to absorb supply, and the long-term scarcity reinforced by halving events. At the same time, potential headwinds remain: weak US kabour data, inflation surprises, fluctuations in the dollar and real yields, or regulatory crackdowns could all weigh on sentiment.

Analysts argue still the medium-term outlook remains constructive. Bitcoin’s ability to hold firm after retracing from record highs suggests growing resilience compared to past cycles, when similar drawdowns often triggered cascading sell-offs.

For many analysts and institutional investors, the current correction is less a warning sign than a healthy pause, one that could pave the way for a renewed climb once profit-taking and leverage reset. Whether it retests recent highs this year or consolidates into 2026, Bitcoin’s evolution from speculative instrument to portfolio cornerstone appears to be gathering momentum, correction or not.