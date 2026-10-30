Binance hack 2026: Where the $6.3 billion breach ranks in crypto's biggest heists

In February 2025, digital tokens worth $1.5 billion were stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Oct 2026, 11:19 AM
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A security breach at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has resulted in an estimated $6.3 billion impact, the biggest crypto heist ever.

Binance said it had worked with partners to freeze the affected assets, with about $3 billion located so far. It gave no update on the status of the remaining $3.3 billion, though Binance co-founder Yi He said the company would cover "all hacking losses".

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The crypto industry has suffered a series of thefts, prompting questions about the security of customer funds and investors to possibly rethink the risks of owning digital assets.

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Here are six of the other major thefts to have plagued the industry since bitcoin was born in 2008:

1. February 2025

Company: Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit

What was stolen: Digital tokens worth $1.5 billion

What happened: The crypto was taken from a "cold wallet", a digital wallet usually stored offline and so supposedly more secure , that was used for ether tokens.

2. March 2022

Company: Ronin Network, a network that allows transfer of crypto coins across different blockchains

What was stolen: Roughly $540 million from a blockchain project linked to the popular online game Axie Infinity

What happened: Hackers stole some 173,600 ether tokens and 25.5 million USD Coin tokens.

3. February 2022

Company: Wormhole, a DeFi site

What was stolen: $320 million

What happened: Hackers making off with 120,000 digital tokens connected to the second-largest cryptocurrency, ether. The crypto arm of Chicago-based Jump Trading, which had the year before acquired the developer behind Wormhole, later replaced the funds.

4. August 2021

Company: Poly Network, a platform that facilitates peer-to-peer token transactions

What was stolen: $610 million (Hackers behind the heist later returned nearly all of the stolen funds)

What happened: The hack underscored vulnerabilities in the burgeoning decentralised finance, or DeFi, sector, where users lend, borrow and save in digital tokens, bypassing the traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks and exchanges.

5. January 2018

Company: Tokyo-based exchange Coincheck

What was stolen: $530 million

What happened: The thieves attacked one of Coincheck's "hot wallet" - a digital folder stored online - to drain the funds, drawing attention to security at exchanges. South Korea's intelligence agency said at the time that a North Korean hacking group may have been behind the heist.

6. Between 2011 and 2014

Company: Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox

What was stolen: Bitcoin worth close to $500 million was stolen in one of the earliest and most high-profile crypto hacks.

What happened: Mt. Gox, which once handled 80% of the world's bitcoin trade, filed for bankruptcy in early 2014 after the hack was revealed, with some 24,000 customers losing access to their funds.

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