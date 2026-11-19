Binance has secured a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing order from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts as part of efforts to recover cryptocurrency assets stolen during a security incident on October 29, 2026.

The cryptocurrency exchange said the court order would help trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, while preventing attackers from accessing or transferring the funds.

The injunction, issued on November 19 by Justice William Stone of the Adgm Courts, targets unidentified individuals believed to be responsible for the incident.

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According to law firm Gibson Dunn, which is representing Binance, the $6.5 billion injunction could be one of the largest publicly known freezing orders ever issued.

The court has also granted additional interim orders aimed at recovering stolen cryptocurrency, including orders requiring the delivery of assets.

26,000 crypto wallets identified

One of the key features of the court order is the identification of approximately 26,000 cryptocurrency wallet addresses believed to be holding stolen assets.

The addresses will be included in a continuously updated list designed to help cryptocurrency exchanges, issuers and other industry participants identify and freeze funds connected to the attack.

The orders also allow legal documents to be served through blockchain technology, providing a way to notify parties involved in cryptocurrency transactions.

M. Kendall Day of Gibson Dunn described the injunction as a significant development in efforts to recover stolen digital assets.

"This $6.5 billion mega-injunction is one of, if not the, largest publicly known freezing orders ever made," Day said.

He added that the constantly updated list of wallet addresses would allow stolen assets to be identified and frozen more quickly, even as attackers attempt to move them through the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Binance says customers are protected

Despite the ongoing recovery process, Binance said assets affected by the October 29 incident had already been fully replenished.

The company said users were protected and that it had absorbed the financial impact of the attack.

However, Binance is continuing its efforts to recover the stolen assets through legal proceedings and cooperation with authorities and industry partners.

Dugan Bliss, Deputy General Counsel at Binance, said the company would continue using available legal mechanisms to recover the funds.

"We will continue using every lawful tool available to trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, support our partners in returning funds where possible, and keep those assets out of the hands of the attackers," he said.

Court order supports recovery efforts

Binance said some cryptocurrency issuers, exchanges and other industry partners require formal legal authorisation before frozen assets can be released or returned.

The Adgm court orders are intended to help provide that legal basis.

In addition to the worldwide freezing injunction, Binance secured interim proprietary injunctions and delivery-up orders against different categories of unidentified parties.

The court also issued interim proprietary orders against certain named defendants holding frozen assets, although Binance clarified that no wrongdoing had been alleged against those parties.

Following the attack, Binance has worked with law enforcement agencies, blockchain intelligence companies, cryptocurrency exchanges and other partners to identify and monitor affected assets.

The company said it would continue providing updates as recovery efforts progress.

The $6.5 billion figure represents the amount covered by the freezing injunction, rather than a confirmed value of assets already recovered. Binance did not disclose the total amount stolen or recovered in its announcement.