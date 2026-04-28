Cross-border financial planning can fix hidden tax risks for UAE expats

With expatriates accounting for the majority of the UAE’s population, personal finance has become increasingly complex — and increasingly cross‑border. For many globally mobile professionals, assets, liabilities and tax obligations span multiple jurisdictions, yet financial decisions are still often made in silos.

“The biggest blind spot is fragmentation,” says Stephen Ong, co‑founder of Vault22. A typical UAE-based expat, he explains, may have “savings and a pension in the UK, loans and property in Europe, and investments in the UAE, but no holistic single view of their finances.” Without that integrated picture, decisions are frequently optimised locally, not globally — leading to inefficiencies that compound over time.

Mobility is intensifying those risks. As individuals move between countries, financial histories rarely travel with them. “As expats travel and relocate to new countries their financial profile has to start again and credit is only available many months after they have relocated,” Ong notes. The result is that major expenses — from cars and school fees to housing deposits — are often funded from cash savings, “which is rarely optimal for one’s finances”.

Other neglected areas include pension pots left behind with former employers, unmanaged foreign‑exchange exposure, outdated insurance policies and estate planning structures complicated by differing inheritance and tax rules.

Visibility is a recurring problem. “Most banks only see what is happening in their own accounts,” Ong says, limiting their understanding of a client’s real financial position. That lack of insight translates into caution, with banks reluctant to extend credit facilities such as overdrafts or business loans to globally mobile clients.

Cross‑border transactions are another major drag on wealth. Despite improvements in fintech, “high transaction costs, admin fees and poor FX rates” remain common in many corridors. These costs, Ong says, are often hidden but “erode one’s wealth slowly and consistently”.

The advice gap compounds the challenge. Financial guidance in the UAE is still largely built around local product distribution. “What gets recommended reflects what is available to sell,” Ong says, adding that advisers whose expertise is confined to local offerings are “ill‑equipped to advise an expat” with obligations in multiple countries.

At the same time, the mass‑affluent segment is being squeezed out of traditional private banking. Minimum thresholds have risen sharply. “We are seeing private banks increase the minimum threshold from US$1m to US$3m–5m,” Ong says, leaving a large group underserved and reliant on piecemeal fintech solutions rather than comprehensive planning.

Tax is where misunderstandings can become most costly. Ong warns that when people relocate to the UAE, “their previous tax obligations take a back seat”. But as more countries move towards taxing global income regardless of residence, those obligations do not disappear. The result can be “hidden growing tax liabilities” that surface years later.

Pensions are a particular danger zone. Many expats defer decisions without understanding the tax impact of drawing down assets “often in a third country entirely”. The consequences range from penalties and back taxes to “genuine legal exposure”.

The solution, Ong argues, starts with early visibility. “Aggregation — bringing everything into one place — means guidance is based on the full picture rather than part of it.” For globally mobile UAE residents, holistic financial and tax planning is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity to avoid costly surprises later.