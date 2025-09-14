Crescent Petroleum joins International Energy Forum’s Industry Advisory Council

Crescent Petroleum, the Middle East’s oldest and largest private oil and gas company, announced its membership of the International Energy Forum (IEF)’s Industry Advisory Council (IAC), under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer Majid Jafar. With over 30 years of experience in oil and gas, Jafar will bring real world industry insights and leadership experience in support of the Council’s efforts at setting energy priorities and encouraging dialogue.

The IEF convenes energy ministers from producing, consuming, and transit countries across the world, including both OPEC producing and IEA consuming members, to foster informed dialogue on energy policy and security, data transparency, as well as orderly, inclusive, and affordable energy transitions.

The Industry Advisory Council provides a vital bridge between policymakers and industry leaders, advising the Forum’s Secretary General and Executive Board with on the ground, industry insights and solutions. The IAC meets regularly to inform the IEF’s Programme of Work, ensuring that ministerial deliberations are grounded in operational realities. The Council includes senior leaders from across the global energy value chain, to deliver real world perspectives on investment trends, technology developments, market dynamics, and transition pathways.

Jafar’s engagement with the IEF and its IAC, will contribute to crucial discussions on how to meet the world’s growing energy needs while advancing sustainability goals. In particular, he has focused on the crucial role of natural gas as an enabler of energy access, emissions reductions, and economic growth, particularly in the developing world.

“The global energy sector is navigating a period of profound transformation. Ensuring reliable, affordable, and clean energy for all requires open dialogue between policy makers and industry,” Jafar said. “I am honored that Crescent Petroleum has joined the IEF Industry Advisory Council, which has established an important platform for such engagement, and I look forward to contributing to the IEF’s work.”

Jassim Alshirawi, Secretary General of the IEF, said: “Crescent Petroleum’s active participation in the IEF’s IAC adds significant value to the inclusive dialogue between stakeholders in the energy industry.Majid Jafar brings extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of the complexities of energy markets. His insights will help ensure that the industry’s voice is heard in shaping practical, evidence based responses to today’s energy challenges.”

In an era of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, shifting supply chains, and growing decarbonisation challenges, the Council’s role in fostering transparency, cooperation, and pragmatic transition pathways has never been more vital.