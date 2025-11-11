Crescent Enterprises to invest Dh1b in GCC-Asia growth push

Crescent Enterprises, one of the UAE’s leading diversified conglomerates, has announced plans to deploy Dh1 billion over the next three years across high-growth markets in India, Southeast Asia, and the GCC.

The investment programme, driven by its strategic investment arm CE-Invests, will focus on mid-market companies in four key sectors — consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services — as the company deepens its footprint across the GCC-Asia corridor.

The initiative comes as rapid economic growth, digital adoption, and policy reforms across these regions create an increasingly attractive environment for long-term investors. Crescent Enterprises aims to harness these trends by targeting businesses with strong fundamentals, scalable models, and the potential to become regional leaders.

The company’s strategy will combine direct equity investments and commitments to specialist funds, supporting businesses that can benefit from operational expertise, sound governance, and patient capital.

Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises, said the new commitment underscores the company’s confidence in the long-term economic trajectory of these emerging markets. “At Crescent Enterprises, we are expanding our capital allocation in high-growth sectors of the GCC, India, and Southeast Asia, where demographic momentum, regulatory reform, and rising digital adoption are unlocking new possibilities across industries,” he said. “Amid evolving global market conditions, we see significant opportunity in these regions for patient, impact-driven, strategic investments to grow fiscally prudent, socially relevant, and globally competitive businesses.”

The CE-Invests platform typically targets significant minority stakes, deploying between Dh75 million and Dh200 million per transaction. Beyond capital, the platform provides hands-on strategic guidance, board-level governance, and access to Crescent’s global network to accelerate sustainable growth. Each investment aligns with Crescent Enterprises’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, reinforcing the company’s long-standing focus on responsible investment.

Ghada Abdelkader, senior vice president at CE-Invests, said the platform’s approach is designed to foster lasting partnerships with high-potential businesses. “We look to establish long-term partnerships with founders and management teams to drive value creation and build future industry leaders,” she said. “Large, youthful populations with rising incomes and investor-friendly policies make our target markets ideal for scaling businesses and compounding returns.”

The planned Dh1 billion deployment builds on Crescent Enterprises’ established track record across Asia through its venture capital arm, CE-Ventures, which has been investing in the region since 2017. While CE-Ventures focuses on early-stage technology-driven ventures, CE-Invests targets later-stage growth companies and private equity funds that are ready to expand regionally or globally. The company said this dual-platform strategy enables it to support businesses through multiple stages of their development — from innovation to expansion.

Crescent Enterprises’ latest move is also a reflection of growing cross-border investment flows between the GCC and Asia. The company said the GCC-Asia nexus is emerging as a major economic corridor, offering new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as manufacturing, healthcare innovation, and financial technology. By leveraging its network and experience, Crescent aims to help mid-market firms in these regions improve operational efficiency, adopt advanced technologies, and compete more effectively in international markets.

In its most recent deal, CE-Invests participated in the $50 million Series C funding round of Flipspaces, a technology-led interior design and build company operating across India and the United States. The investment highlights CE-Invests’ focus on companies using innovation and digital platforms to disrupt traditional industries and expand globally.

Crescent Enterprises’ latest initiative marks a significant scaling-up of its commitment to growth equity, following years of active participation in venture and infrastructure investments. By directing Dh1 billion toward mid-market champions in dynamic Asian and GCC economies, the company is positioning itself as a key enabler of sustainable regional growth.

“With this expansion, Crescent Enterprises aims to enhance the global competitiveness of businesses operating across the GCC-Asia corridor,” said Jafar. “Our goal is to foster scalable, future-ready enterprises that contribute to economic diversification, job creation, and long-term value for all stakeholders.”