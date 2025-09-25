  • search in Khaleej Times
Crescent Enterprises Awards $100,000 MIT Solve AI for social innovation prize at UN

Crescent Enterprises co-hosts first MIT Challenge Clinic in Arabic, expanding access for regional entrepreneurs

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 9:38 PM

Sharjah Police extradite wanted Interpol fraudsters to Nepal, Uzbekistan

UAE bans AI misuse of national symbols, public figures without approval

KT+150 announced: 150 names you need to know

Crescent Enterprises, the UAE-headquartered diversified business, and MIT Solve, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology initiative for technology-led social impact, today announced the inaugural Crescent Enterprises AI for Social Innovation Prize recognizing four outstanding teams applying artificial intelligence to stubborn global challenges.

Unveiled on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week in New York, the Crescent Enterprises prize provides $100,000 in equity-free funding and access to MIT Solve’s nine-month Solver support, mentorship, and global networks.

The four recipients are:

• I Read Arabic – advancing Arabic literacy at scale through engaging, high-quality digital learning.

• Smart Scope® CX – bringing low-cost, AI-assisted cervical cancer screening to the point of care.

• Littoral – turning coastal data into early warning and planning tools for climate-resilient shores.

• Visilant – expanding affordable eye screening so more people can see – and thrive - sooner.

“Technology is only as powerful as the impact it creates,” said Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Enterprises. “With these AI-enabled solutions we have a tangible opportunity to tackle challenges once thought intractable – from literacy and healthcare to climate resilience. Our partnership with MIT Solve connects visionary entrepreneurs to the resources they need to turn breakthrough ideas into scalable solutions. At Crescent Enterprises, innovation must be inclusive, sustainable, and anchored in real-world progress.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Crescent Enterprises on the 2025 Crescent Enterprises AI for Social Innovation Prize,” said Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve. “This funding will have ripple effects in communities around the world.” 

The announcement follows Crescent Enterprises’ co-hosting of the first MIT Challenge Clinic in Arabic, designed to open Solve’s global networks to Arab entrepreneurs and equip them to scale AI-driven innovations more effectively.

MIT Solve’s 2025 Global Challenges distributed over $1.5 million in prize funding to 31 Solver teams selected from a record 2,900 applicants across 130 countries. 