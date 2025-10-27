Crescent Enterprises and Majarra partnership expands knowledge access for thousands of Arab youth

Crescent Enterprises, the leading multinational diversified business headquartered in the UAE, and Majarra, the region’s leading Arabic digital knowledge platform, today announced the expansion of their Renaissance Partners Program, a strategic initiative designed to remove barriers to knowledge by offering free Majarra subscriptions to underserved communities across the Arab world.

The Crescent Enterprises—Majarra partnership has enabled free access to Majarra’s subscription-based platform for more than 10,000 young people across the region, empowering individuals with access to top-tier content in Arabic including Harvard Business Review, MIT Technology Review, Stanford Social Innovation Review, Popular Science, Psychologies, and others.

The program’s growing impact is particularly evident in its inclusivity metrics, with female participation now exceeding one in three, up from one in five a year ago, following a dedicated campaign launched under the Renaissance Partners Program. This underscores the platform’s unique role in supporting equal access to knowledge resources and empowering women across the Arab world.

Ola Al Haj Hussin, Corporate Citizenship Manager at Crescent Enterprises, commented: “Access to knowledge is a powerful enabler of opportunity, innovation and progress. Through our partnership with Majarra, we are making world-class content accessible to Arabic-speaking communities, advancing digital inclusion, promoting gender equity, and laying stronger foundations for sustainable social and economic development across the region.”

Dia Haykal, Director of Brand and Partnerships at Majarra, said: “Our mission is to make the most trusted knowledge and insights globally available in Arabic and to empower Arabs to play an active role in the global knowledge economy. By providing the best Arabic content online, delivered in formats that cater to every lifestyle and developmental need, we ensure knowledge is both accessible and relevant. With the continued support of Crescent Enterprises, we are not only transforming how knowledge is accessed and shared across the region but also inspiring the next generation to become creators of knowledge.”

Mo’men Abou Yousef, a program beneficiary from Palestine, shared that his subscription to the Majarra app provided him with a valuable and enriching learning experience, “The Renaissance Partners Program has been a turning point in my educational journey. My subscription to the Majarra app gave me access to the latest insights in management, leadership, and effective communication, alongside a wide range of other topics. What makes Majarra unique is how it delivers focused and practical information in multiple formats—written, audio, and video—making the learning experience more rewarding and impactful.”

The continued expansion of the Renaissance Partners Program reflects the growing importance of high-quality, relevant Arabic content online in promoting inclusion, supporting youth participation, and strengthening the Arab world’s contribution to the global knowledge economy. Majarra provides more than 70,000 content pieces, including articles, videos, and podcasts, cementing its reputation as the best online Arabic content provider.

The partnership with Majarra reinforces Crescent Enterprises’ long-standing commitment to advancing education, expanding digital inclusion, and supporting high-impact initiatives that drive positive change across the Arab region and beyond.

Applications for the Renaissance Partners Program remain open. Individuals facing barriers to accessing world-class knowledge are encouraged to apply via the program’s application link to gain free access to thousands of high-quality resources that support learning, professional development, and community empowerment.