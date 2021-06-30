Creative971 launches Ecommerce Academy

Creative971 specialises in helping individuals and merchants who wanted to start and scale their e-commerce business.

Dubai-based Creative971 has launched Ecommerce Academy giving learners hands on training on the best practices in the industry, said Julia Jackle co-founder of Creative971.

“The digital infrastructure and ecosystem are getting better in the UAE and the fact that ecommerce is not the future but the now will keep spiralling further growth. Growth trends are clearly closer communication with the client — social and digital, WhatsApp chat integration, better UI/UX on the mobile version of the website/ mobile first approach is just some of the many exciting innovative changes that we’re looking in the future,” said Jackle.

With the rising ecommerce business activities in the UAE, Julia and her brother Nico Jackle — who is the CTO — will offer professional master class courses for ecommerce and drop shipping. The online trainings cover all major steps towards successfully launching and running an ecommerce business.

Creative971, a leading Shopify and Shopify Plus ecommerce agency in Dubai, has been supporting various online businesses in pivoting towards digitisation and ecommerce. Creative971 specialises in helping individuals and merchants who wanted to start and scale their e-commerce business through Shopify and Shopify plus platform.

Ecommerce is one of the strengths of the UAE economy and is forecast to be worth $27.1 billion by 2022. Julia said: “The ecommerce industry in the UAE is thriving and gaining on importance, any business owner misses out these days if they are not online. And as a full e-commerce agency we are committed to providing assistance to help our entrepreneurs to start, strategise and scale their business through e-commerce. Creative971 as an agency, offers 360 solutions for our clients whether by building outstanding and well performing ecommerce websites, online education, on hand training or consultation. We’ve also established partnerships from different industry experts to provide seamless solutions to our clients and robust processes for their business.”

Especially, the millennials are expected to solely be addictive to online shopping. With the hike in the industry, Julia believes that entrepreneurs need to strategically digitise the business for growth and run it efficiently. Therefore, the freshly launched ecommerce masterclasses will fulfill the need for professional training and education in ecommerce. Entrepreneurs will be able to easily benefit from this online programme. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com