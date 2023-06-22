Creative Zone and GEMS Education ink partnership to foster entrepreneurship culture within the student community
The agreement aims at developing and encouraging entrepreneurship amongst school students and reflecting both entities' strategic vision towards bringing a more inclusive environment to express, learn, and give back to the nation’s growing economy
Creative Zone, the leading business setup consultancy in the UAE, has announced its partnership with GEMS Education, the largest private education provider in the country. The collaboration aims to promote entrepreneurship and business education among school students.
Under the partnership, Creative Zone will provide workshops and training sessions to GEMS Education schools, focusing on helping students develop an entrepreneurial mindset and business skills. The workshops will cover topics such as ideation, market research, business planning, and financial management.
Students will also be allowed to participate in Creative Zone's accelerator programme, which provides a platform for students to receive mentorship from renowned business coaches from across the world and helps them create business plans ready to be pitched to potential investors.
The programme takes students through the entire entrepreneurial journey, from the initial concept and the skills needed to start and run a successful business to exploring the characteristics and mindset of successful entrepreneurs and learning how to identify and validate business ideas and build a network of advisors, mentors, and colleagues to support the growth of any business.
The partnership aligns with GEMS Education's commitment to providing a well-rounded, future-proof education to its students and empowering them with the skills needed to succeed in the modern world. Through collaboration with Creative Zone, GEMS Education aims to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders.
Commenting on the partnership, Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone, said: "We are thrilled to partner with GEMS Education to promote entrepreneurship and business education among school students. We believe that entrepreneurship is a mindset that can be developed and that young people can benefit greatly by being exposed to business concepts and skills. We look forward to working with GEMS Education to inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs."
Matthew Tompkins, director of student employability at GEMS Education, said: "This opportunity to work alongside such an innovative and forward-thinking company will enhance and enrich the support we already provide our students. With entrepreneurial skills becoming ever more sought-after in the workplace, GEMS places great importance on developing the entrepreneurs and intrepreneurs of the future - those who will create their businesses and those who will transform companies from within. We are very excited about this partnership and all the wonderful opportunities that our students will benefit from."
The partnership between Creative Zone and GEMS Education is set to begin in the coming months, with the first workshops and training sessions scheduled for the upcoming academic year.
