When hackers tampered with refrigeration systems at around 700 supermarkets across France in October, they did not deploy sophisticated malware or shut down operations. Instead, they altered a routine setting, extending overnight defrost cycles and leaving fresh and frozen food spoiled by morning.

The incident, which affected major chains including Carrefour, Intermarché and Leclerc, has largely been viewed as a cybersecurity story. For the UAE, however, it may offer a broader lesson about the vulnerabilities of increasingly connected buildings and retail infrastructure.

The UAE has embraced smart buildings faster than many markets, with shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels and commercial properties connected through centralised management systems. That connectivity delivers efficiency, but it can also create concentration risk if a single system is compromised.

According to Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio, one of the biggest weaknesses exposed by the French incident was that the same controller executing instructions was also responsible for reporting whether equipment was functioning correctly.

“A controller can report that a case is running. Whether a defrost that has lasted all night resembles anything that store has done before is a judgement it was never built to make,” Ramachandran said.

He argues that building operators need independent monitoring systems that sit above operational controls and continuously analyse normal behaviour patterns across sites. Such systems can flag anomalies regardless of whether they are caused by cyberattacks, equipment failures or human error.

The issue is particularly relevant as UAE retailers expand and operate large networks of stores across the country. A disruption affecting hundreds of sites simultaneously could have significant operational and financial consequences. In France, losses are estimated to have reached tens of millions of euros, with some retailers facing substantial uninsured losses because many cyber insurance policies exclude physical damage and spoiled inventory.

Yet the UAE may also be better positioned than older markets to strengthen resilience. Much of the country’s commercial real estate stock has been developed in the past decade and was designed with digital monitoring capabilities from the outset.

“Much of the UAE’s estate has done that work at construction, which makes the monitoring layer a faster operating decision, more than a capital one,” Ramachandran said.

Another challenge lies in accountability. In many commercial properties, building owners, facilities management providers and equipment suppliers all oversee different parts of a system, making it difficult to maintain a complete view of operational performance.

Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of HITEK AI, said many facilities still depend on threshold-based alarms and on-site staff identifying problems before they escalate.

“A normal temperature reading doesn’t prove the equipment is behaving normally. That part still depends on an experienced technician sensing something is off,” she said.

As UAE businesses push further into digital operations and smart infrastructure, the French attack highlights a growing reality: cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue. It increasingly affects the physical assets that keep businesses running, from refrigeration units and air conditioning systems to warehouses and retail stores. The challenge for operators is ensuring that the systems controlling those assets are not also the only systems watching them.