- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UpGrad eyes 25% revenue growth, $2B by 2026
$14M-a-month milestone achieved; profitability in sight
Online higher education provider upGrad announced that it has crossed a revenue milestone of $14 million a month and achieved an annual revenue run rate of $165 million, and it is targeting 25 per cent growth in the next quarter with profitability in sight.
"It’s been a tough Covid year. I know many have said 2020 was a breakout year for edtech, but on the contrary, I can clearly see higher education hitting its massive inflection point once the pandemic settles down," Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairman of upGrad, said in a statement.
"Most of us are wondering what will ‘change’ post the pandemic, but we are building on what will not change for the next many decades — the future of online and lifelong learning.”
In 2020, upGrad revenue grew by 100 per cent, with course offerings tripling and crossing one million learners across over 50 countries, delivering 10 million hours of learning experiences. Three acquisitions were also closed.
“For us to get to our $2 billion revenue goal by 2026, we are well-placed in all our building blocks,” Screwvala added.
UpGrad strengthened its leadership team with the hiring of former Grab leader Saranjit Sangar as CEO for Emea.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Corporate
BPG revenue, clients rise in Q1
PR firm makes key appointments to senior management team READ MORE
-
Technology
Twitter suffers partial outage, users unable to send DMs
Twitter’s API status website posted a message that its data team was investigating "a possible system irregularity currently...
READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple to shut its stores in US as Covid...
Store listings for the six confirm they are closed for the... READ MORE
-
Energy
Will $60 oil be the new normal?
Supply discipline, demand recovery may lift crude prices in second... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch