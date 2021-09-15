Transguard Group announces Dh102m in contracts for Expo 2020 Dubai
Business solutions provider, Transguard Group, has revealed that it has secured Dh102 million in contracts for Expo 2020 Dubai and will deploy more than 3,000 of its employees across 17 pavilions and other common areas at the event site.
Responsible for security, facilities management, hospitality, catering, guest experience, event management, logistics and more, the Transguard team will be supporting every aspect of the 'World’s Greatest Show' across 50,000 square meters.
“As a landmark event, Expo 2020 Dubai is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase why Transguard Group is the premier support services company in the region,” says Greg Ward, managing director. “In fact, we are particularly proud that our Expo 2020 Dubai portfolio includes not only the largest country pavilion, but also 16 other major country pavilions, including the Netherlands, Germany and New Zealand.”
The full spectrum of Transguard’s support for these areas is as varied as Expo 2020 Dubai itself: In addition to dedicated security and facilities management teams, the business solutions provider has created and delivered bespoke customer service training courses for the guest experience teams who will be leading visitors through various pavilions. Other Expo 2020 Dubai projects include uniform design, the installation of time and attendance equipment to manage workforce deployment, laundry services, first aid training and even golf buggy provision.
Transguard will also be working alongside the Expo team and other supporting entities for the duration of the live event.
“The ability to secure the contracts for these pavilions and to deliver the proper workforce to support the event is all down to the passionate and talented Transguard team who has been driving our Expo initiatives,” Ward states. “This project has been years in the making and I know that our efforts will go a long way to making Expo 2020 Dubai a global success."
“While we are looking forward to welcoming the world to Dubai in October, we are also using the opportunities of Expo 2020 Dubai as a launchpad for what comes next,” Ward continued. “This includes plans for our employees at the conclusion of the event, as well as new business opportunities that we look forward to sharing in due course.”
